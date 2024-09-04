SCC to Host an Exclusive Masterclass on the Process of Writing an Illustrated Book with Pilley Bianchi

For the Love of Dog Book SCC Chasers

Pilley Bianchi and Calum Heath will share their insights into the collaborative process that brings words and images together to tell powerful stories.

SPARTANBURG, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The creative minds behind some of today’s most captivating illustrated books are coming together for an exclusive event titled "The Creative, Collaborative Process of Writing an Illustrated Book." Hosted by Spartanburg Community College and taking place on October 22nd, this unique gathering offers attendees an intimate glimpse into the intricate process of creating illustrated books, from concept to publication.This event, scheduled for October 22, will be held at Spartanburg Community College’s Downtown Campus, where Pilley Bianchi, author of “For the Love of Dog,” and Calum Heath, an NYT Illustrator, will share their experiences and insights into the collaborative process that brings words and images together to tell powerful stories.Pilley is the daughter of the renowned Spartanburg legend, Dr. John Pilley, the groundbreaking behavioral psychologist whose work with his Border Collie, Chaser, revolutionized our understanding of canine cognition and language learning. Chaser, famously known for having the largest tested memory of any non-human animal, captivated the world with her ability to recognize over 1,000 words. Today, through her books and community outreach, Pilley continues to honor her father’s extraordinary legacy by sharing Chaser’s remarkable story, inspiring new generations to appreciate the profound connection between humans and animals.Event Highlights:1. Expert Panel Discussions: Pilley and Heath will dive into the creative journey behind their collaboration.2. Q&A: Offering a direct opportunity to ask questions to explore the dynamics of writing and illustrating, perfect for aspiring authors, illustrators, and book enthusiasts.3. Networking Opportunities: A book signing and reception will follow the masterclass, meaning time to network with other attendees.Whether you're a budding writer, a seasoned illustrator, or simply passionate about storytelling, this event promises to inspire and educate attendees on the nuances of creating compelling illustrated books.Event Details:Date: October 22, 2024Time: 6:00 - 8:00 pmLocation: SCC’s Downtown Campus - 220 East Kennedy Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302Tickets: This event is open to the community. Tickets are required but are FREE and are available now on Eventbrite . If you are interested, you can also pre-order your copy of her latest book at a discounted rate with your ticket reservation.Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain invaluable insights from industry professionals and learn the secrets behind some of the most beloved illustrated books.

