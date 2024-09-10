Campground Commander and Vutility Announce Integration to Enhance Utility Billing for Campground Owners

Campground Submetering with Vutility HotDrops

Collaboration aims to revolutionize the way campgrounds manage and bill for site-level electricity usage.

SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Campground Commander , a leading provider of campground management software, is thrilled to announce a new integration with Vutility ’s disruptive real-time energy monitoring solutions. This collaboration aims to revolutionize the way campgrounds manage and bill for site-level electricity usage, offering a seamless and efficient experience for both campground operators and their guests.Campground Commander’s state-of-the-art software solutions have long been celebrated for their ability to streamline operations and improve guest satisfaction. By integrating Vutility’s advanced utility monitoring technology, Campground Commander users will now enable campgrounds to accurately track and bill for individual electricity usage. This partnership addresses a growing need within the industry for precise utility management, ensuring fair and transparent billing practices.“We are excited to partner with Vutility to bring cutting-edge utility monitoring capabilities to our platform,” said Mary Moeller, CEO of Campground Commander. “This integration will empower campground operators to efficiently manage resources, reduce operational costs, and provide a more personalized experience for their guests. It’s a win-win for everyone involved.”Vutility’s real-time monitoring and analytics technology will provide campground operators with detailed insights into utility consumption patterns, helping them identify opportunities for conservation and cost savings. Campers will also benefit from this partnership by receiving accurate billing based on their actual usage, promoting responsible resource consumption and enhancing their overall camping experience.“We are proud to join forces with Campground Commander to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of the campground industry,” said Stephen Prince, CEO of Vutility. “Our technologies can now seamlessly provide the transparency and accuracy campground owners and operators need for effective and scalable utility cost management with no recurring fees and the lowest industry total cost of ownership.”The integration of Vutility’s site-level electricity monitoring system with Campground Commander’s platform is live inside of the Campground Commander software. Campground owners and operators are encouraged to contact Campground Commander with any questions about how to make the most of this new feature.For more information about Campground Commander’s integration with Vutility, please visit www.campgroundcommander.com or contact Mary@campgroundcommander.com.About Campground Commander:Campground Commander is a leading provider of comprehensive campground reservation and management software, designed to streamline operations, enhance guest experiences, and improve overall efficiency. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, Campground Commander continues to set the standard for campground management solutions.About Vutility:Vutility is a leading provider of real-time energy management solutions with over 20 U.S. and international patents and the backing of leading investors. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility’s highly-accurate, scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in a wide range of industries, including multi-tenant residential and commercial real estate, retail, and outdoor hospitality. For additional details about Vutility’s campground solutions, please visit vutility.com/campgrounds or email sales@vutility.com.

