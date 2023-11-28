Vutility Announces New Partnership Program to Empower Industry-Leading Collaborations
SANDY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vutility, the premier provider of IoT-enabled, behind-the-meter energy monitoring solutions, is proud to unveil its highly-anticipated Partnership Program. This program is designed to foster strategic collaborations and provide unparalleled support to organizations in diverse industries, including oil & gas, manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, and multifamily housing.
The Vutility HotDrop, a domino-sized behind-the-meter energy "fitness tracker" that installs instantly
Vutility's rapid year-over-year growth has solidified its position as a global leader in real-time energy monitoring enablement technologies. The company's innovative and scalable solutions, featuring self-powered and non-intrusive, instant-installation submetering and whole-building monitoring applications, have driven widespread adoption in the United States and international markets. Vutility's devices transmit data wirelessly via LoRaWAN, offering unparalleled deployment simplicity and flexibility.
In response to market feedback and the evolving needs of its partners and customers, Vutility is proud to have introduced several new, disruptive product offerings in 2023:
• VoltDrop: Designed for three-phase power monitoring, this product enables comprehensive energy management and optimization with an installation that takes just minutes and does not require interruption of the power supply to the building.
• PulseDrop 2.0: This redesigned, weatherproof solution allows for non-intrusive real-time monitoring of existing water, gas, and electric meters, enabling greater performance insights and energy efficiency.
• Direct Solutions: Vutility now offers direct, cloudless versions of all its products, catering to enterprise customers who maintain their own LoRaWAN infrastructures.
Vutility's Partnership Program is a testament to the company's commitment to collaboration and growth. The program, scheduled for full launch in January 2024, will provide a wealth of resources and benefits to its partners, including:
• Comprehensive product training
• Tailored sales solutioning and installation training
• Exclusive product discounts
• Priority access to support resources
• Deal registration to protect and incentivize partner-led opportunities
Select organizations have been invited to participate in the program during Q4 2023 to take advantage of early access to these benefits.
Stephen Prince, CEO of Vutility, shared his enthusiasm for the new program: "Our partner network has experienced tremendous growth, reflecting the skyrocketing global demand for our innovative products. We recognize the crucial role our partners play in our collective success, and we are committed to investing in them by providing the resources and support they need to deliver best-in-class solutions and remarkable ROIs for the customers we serve."
Vutility's Partnership Program is set to revolutionize the energy monitoring industry by fostering robust partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering superior value to clients. To learn more about the program and explore partnership opportunities with Vutility, please visit vutility.com/our-partners.
About Vutility:
Vutility is a leading provider of real-time, IoT and cloud-enabled energy management solutions. By providing greater visibility into energy use, Vutility enables organizations across the globe to make better, informed decisions to optimize their performance and reduce energy costs. Vutility’s scalable energy monitoring technologies are used in a wide range of industries by and companies of all sizes, from small businesses to large corporations. For more information, visit vutility.com.
