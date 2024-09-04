Attorney General Bird Announces Cold Case Unit Prosecutor

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced that Scott Brown, the current chief of the Iowa Attorney General’s office’s Statewide Prosecutions Section, will serve as the prosecutor for the office’s new cold case unit, in addition to prosecuting cases for the office’s criminal division.

“Scott Brown is, hands down, the best prosecutor we could have asked for to lead prosecutions for our office’s new cold case unit,” said Attorney General Bird. “In his 27 years in the Attorney General’s office, he has proven that he is the most talented, experienced, and capable prosecutor for the job. With Scott’s help, our new cold case unit will work to seek justice for families and ensure that no murderer walks free.”

“As a prosecutor, there is nothing more meaningful to me than ensuring justice is served and murderers are held accountable,” said Brown. “That is why I became a prosecutor, and it is why I am grateful to serve on Iowa’s cold case team to prosecute Iowa’s unsolved murders. I thank Attorney General Bird for the opportunity to serve Iowans in this new role.”

Cold Case Unit

The Iowa Attorney General’s office launched its new cold case unit on July 1. This unit is dedicated to solving the State’s more than 400 unsolved murders. The team will consist of three full-time investigators and one prosecutor to work with law enforcement across the state. Brown will serve as the cold case prosecutor.

Scott Brown

Scott Brown currently serves as Chief of the Statewide Prosecutions Section. He has worked in the Iowa Attorney General’s office for 27 years and as Chief of the Statewide Prosecutions Section since 2006. He has prosecuted cases all across Iowa, including murders, sexual assaults, child abuse, public official misconduct, and judicial qualification cases. Before joining the Iowa Attorney General’s office, Brown served as the First Assistant County Attorney in Des Moines County and worked in the criminal division for the City of Oklahoma Municipal Counselor’s Office. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Oklahoma and law degree from Oklahoma City University.

