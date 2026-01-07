Attorney General Brenna Bird Supports New WOTUS Rule

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird announced she has joined a letter to the EPA and US Army Corps of Engineers in support of a new federal “Waters of the United States” (“WOTUS”) Rule. The letter also suggests changes to the rule to protect the states’ role in environmental protection.

“After fighting and winning against the Biden administration’s illegal EPA power grab, we are grateful to work with an administration that recognizes the rights of farmers and landowners,” said Attorney General Bird. “The proposed rule is a good step, and the proposed improvements will provide clear guidelines that will protect Iowa’s farmers from future federal overreach.”

Different Presidential administrations have struggled to define “waters of the United States” going back to 1972. Farms and industry on land that comes into that definition face higher regulatory burdens and environmental mandates. Some administrations, such as the Biden Administration, defined “waters of the United States” in a way that far exceeds what Congress has authorized and stripped the states of their ability to regulate their own waters. Congress never intended that challenge to traditional state authority. The Trump Administration’s definition of WOTUS returns proper authority to the states.

Iowa joined the West-Virginia-led letter along with the attorneys general of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia.

