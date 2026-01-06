Attorney General Brenna Bird Announces 2026 Legislative Priorities

DES MOINES—Today, Attorney General Brenna Bird held a press conference in the historic Iowa Supreme Court Chamber at the Iowa State Capitol to announce four of her office’s 2026 legislative priorities. Speakers at the press conference also included:

“As a mom and a prosecutor, I know how important it is to protect victims and hold criminals accountable,” said Attorney General Bird. “Today I am announcing legislative proposals to catch violent criminals and bring them to justice and to help victims of crime. We want Iowa to be a place where crime victims are prioritized, law enforcement and prosecutors are respected, and courts, judges and Iowans are safe.”

Katie’s Law. Enacted in some form in over 30 states already, this bill requires DNA collection from individuals arrested for felony or aggravated misdemeanor offenses. This bill creates a safe and powerful tool that allows our law enforcement and our cold case unit to identify subjects, solve crimes more quickly, and prevent repeat offenses.

"When we wait until conviction to collect DNA, we give serial offenders a ‘free pass’ between the time of their arrest and their final sentencing,” said Governor Martinez. “We allow them to remain anonymous for past crimes they’ve already committed. Katie’s Law closes that window.”

Protecting Crime Victims. This bill updates several rules to ensure we value victims' rights just as much as defendants’ rights. It allows victims and prosecutors to extend no-contact orders, shortens the number of days required for sex offenders to notify sheriff of changes in residence, work, and vehicle, and allows crime victim counselors to share information with law enforcement when there is immediate risk of harm.

“Attorney General Bird’s agenda is about balance and justice. For too long, victims have been an afterthought in our criminal justice system,” said Mary Ingham. “This legislation changes that by putting their safety and dignity first—while still protecting fair legal procedures. It’s time Iowa leads the way in victim protection.”

Protecting Judicial Officers & Attorney General Staff. This bill gives judicial officers and attorney general staff the ability to get a professional permit to carry, allowing them to protect themselves in sensitive environments, like court hearings. The bill makes it a “C” felony to make threats against judicial officers and their immediate family members; and creates a serious misdemeanor charge for doxxing judicial officers or their immediate family.

Defense Subpoenas. This bill will reduce abusive tactics used by defense attorneys to discourage victims and witnesses out of testifying against their clients and prevent unnecessary expense and delay in criminal matters across the state.

###

For More Information:

Jen Green

jen.green@ag.iowa.gov