Retired U.S. Army Major Gerald Gangaram Joins Bill of Rights Institute

Gerald Gangaram, Vice President, Civic Leadership Development

Decorated combat pilot will work with corporate and community leaders to emphasize the importance of supporting civic and history education.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Education helped Retired U.S. Army Major Gerald Gangaram rise from challenging circumstances to become a decorated combat pilot and sought-after speaker all across the United States.Now, Gangaram wants to make sure all students have access to the same life-changing educational opportunities.The Bill of Rights Institute announced today that Gangaram has joined the Institute as Vice President, Civic Leadership Development. In his role, Gangaram will work with leaders in the corporate, military, and community sectors to rally support for robust civic and history education.“Serving the United States, leading America’s sons and daughters, and defending our Constitution and our principles was the greatest honor of my life,” Gangaram said. “I want all young people to learn about America’s story and how to successfully engage in their communities and our nation. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if not for the the power of education in my own life, and am excited to further the Bill of Rights Institute’s mission of ensuring all students have access to a quality civic and history education regardless of their ZIP code.”Raised by a single mother in a low-income area of Queens, NY, Gangaram consistently pursued self-improvement. Graduating from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 2007 with a commission as an Aviation Officer, Gangaram excelled in the Army’s flight school and ranked competitively to qualify in the Apache, the world’s most advanced helicopter.Gangaram served as an Executive Officer, leading soldiers and officers into combat during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. Responsible for aerial security in Afghanistan’s south, he logged hundreds of combat hours on numerous missions.Post-deployment, Gangaram was selected to command the Firebirds, the world’s largest attack company. He also obtained an MBA from Georgetown University and a leadership and management certificate from George Washington University.Gangaram’s awards include the Meritorious Service Medal, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal with Valor, the Army Senior Aviator Badge, and the Combat Action Badge.Bill of Rights Institute President and CEO David Bobb said that Gangaram’s leadership and commitment to service will make him a powerful advocate for the Institute’s work and for the nation’s teachers and students.“Gerald Gangaram has spent his career defending America’s Constitution and founding principles,” Bobb said. “He shares our deep commitment to ensuring all students have the opportunity to learn about and internalize those principles. Gerald’s proven team-building skills will also be a tremendous asset as we seek to build the partnerships and coalitions necessary to ensure America’s teachers and students have the support they need.”The Bill of Rights Institute is a national nonprofit, nonpartisan organization that teaches civics and history through market-leading curricula and educational programs for teachers and students. To learn more about Bill of Rights Institute programs and resources, visit www.mybri.org

