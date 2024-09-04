2024 EWF Annual Conference: Meet the Four Women Trailblazers Leading the Keynotes

Women in Cybersecurity, Risk Management, and Privacy

700 Women to Gather at the EWF Annual Conference as Trailblazing Keynotes Lead Discussions on Cyber, Privacy, Risk, and Leadership!

The 2024 EWF Annual Conference is not just an event; it's a movement that empowers women to lead with confidence and integrity in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and business.” — Joyce Brocaglia

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 2024 Annual Conference, hosted by the Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a Diversified Search Group Company, is more than just a gathering — it’s a catalyst for change. Beginning on Oct. 22 at the Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort in San Antonio, TX, this flagship event will bring together over 700 women leaders to tackle the most critical issues in cybersecurity, privacy, risk management, and leadership, driving the conversation forward with fresh perspectives and bold ideas.The 2024 event is spearheaded by four exceptional women who are eager to share their insights and energy at this industry-leading event. The keynote addresses will be delivered by Erika Casupanan, Keynote Speaker and Host, TV Personality, and Storyteller; Ayana Parsons, Leadership Expert, Entrepreneur, and Co-Founder of Fearless Fund; Theresita Richard, Chief People & Culture Officer at Patagonia; and Edna Conway, CEO of EMC Advisors.Theresita Richard is a visionary and purpose-driven leader committed to expansive liberation, humanity, and possibility. Over the past twenty years, she has propelled organizations forward with a deep focus on talent, culture, and innovation. She sees problems as opportunities and her goal is to always approach with curiosity, create sustainable solutions for the future, and challenge the status quo to solve needs in new and relevant ways.Ayana Parsons is an award-winning inclusive leadership expert, serial entrepreneur, and methodical investor. As a devoted wife, mother, and human potentialist, she empowers others to realize and reach their highest potential through intentional personal and professional excellence.Edna Conway is CEO of EMC Advisors, providing board and advisory services to enterprises and governments globally on technology, security, risk management and supply chain resilience. Conway is an advisor to capital investment organizations, has served on over a dozen boards, is an inductee into Fortune’s Most Powerful Women and recipient of Barnard College’s 2019 Distinguished Alumna Award.Erika Casupanan proves that personality, perseverance, and charm come in all sorts of packages. As the first Canadian winner of Survivor, Erika has been vulnerable and victorious in front of millions on TV. Now, she’s on a mission to inspire anyone who’s been underestimated to be resilient and embrace their full potential.Joyce Brocaglia, CEO of the EWF, expressed her enthusiasm for the conference, stating, "The 2024 EWF Annual Conference is not just an event; it's a movement that empowers women to lead with confidence and integrity in the ever-evolving landscape of cybersecurity and business. We are thrilled to bring together such a remarkable group of leaders who will inspire and drive impactful change in their organizations and beyond.”Attend the 2024 EWF Annual Conference to be inspired by these impactful keynote speakers and join over 700 women leaders in thought-provoking discussions. In addition to the keynote sessions, the conference will feature presentations from leaders at TikTok, Google, PNC, PWC, U.S. Bank, Target, Cyber Risk Institute, Sightline Security, JPMorgan Chase, ADP, Labcorp, and more.Don't miss this opportunity to join fellow trailblazers in cybersecurity and business leadership at the forefront of driving impactful change.For more information and to secure your spot, visit the EWF Annual Conference website # # #Founded in 2002, the Executive Women's Forum (EWF), a Diversified Search Group company, is the premier member organization dedicated to engaging, advancing, and developing women leaders in cybersecurity, IT risk management, governance, risk, compliance, and privacy. EWF provides education, access, and opportunities to women at every stage of their careers. For more information, visit http://www.ewf-usa.com

