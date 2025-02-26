Executive Women's Forum Unveils the 2025 Annual Conference Theme: 'Accelerating Impact in Technology and Leadership'

We take immense pride in hosting a conference that gathers some of the brightest minds and most dynamic leaders in our field. It is here that great ideas are born, and leaders are nourished.” — Joyce Brocaglia, CEO and Founder of the EWF

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a DSG Global Company , is delighted to announce its highly anticipated 2025 Annual Conference theme. Expanding on last year’s theme of Igniting Impact, the 2025 event, coming to the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, CO, October 15-17, 2025, is continuing to push forward progress with the theme, Accelerating Impact in Technology & Leadership: Bravely Moving Forward.The prestigious EWF Annual Conference brings together over 700 influential women from diverse industries, including financial services, technology, pharma, healthcare, insurance, consulting, and more, to discuss critical issues in information security, risk management, and privacy. Attendees come from all levels of experience, with common job titles such as CISO, Engineer, Data Scientist, Business Information Security Officer, CEO, Risk Manager, Information Security Compliance Officer, and Senior Analyst. This rich diversity of expertise ensures vibrant conversations and collaborative solutions to the challenges we face in our fields.The conference program focuses on two primary tracks: leadership and technical. The Leadership Track highlights the intersection of positive psychology principles and leadership practices. The Technical Track encourages creativity and original ideas, with a focus on topics such as network security, AI, operations, risk management, privacy, the regulatory landscape, and more.Attendees can expect engaging keynote speakers, presentations led by industry experts, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities designed to foster meaningful relationships. Participants leave with actionable insights and strategies to navigate the complexities of today's cybersecurity world while leveraging their leadership influence for good. With a focus on collaboration, innovation, and leadership, this event aims to empower women leaders to drive positive change in their organizations and communities.The 2025 theme proudly continues the momentum of the EWF Be Brave Movement, which was launched at last year's conference. This initiative invites individuals and organizations to take a stand and actively champion the advancement of women. This movement has empowered the EWF community to share their stories of bravery, sparking inspiration and motivation while fostering transformative change."In unveiling the 2025 theme, Accelerating Impact in Technology & Leadership: Bravely Moving Forward, the EWF reaffirms our unwavering commitment to cultivating leaders who will fearlessly drive our industry into the future,” said Joyce Brocaglia, CEO and Founder of the EWF. “With the launch of our EWF Be Brave movement, the EWF highlights the strength and courage that flows throughout our community. The EWF Annual Conference is renowned for its positive impact on our attendees, community, and industry. We take immense pride in hosting a conference that gathers some of the brightest minds and most dynamic leaders in our field. It is here that great ideas are born, and leaders are nourished.”Registration for the 2025 EWF Annual Conference is now open, with early bird discounts available for a limited time. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit the EWF Annual Conference website.Don't miss this unique opportunity to join fellow trailblazers in cybersecurity and business leadership at the forefront of accelerating impactful change. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding speakers, agenda details, and special events as we count down to an unforgettable experience at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver, CO.

