NeuroServo appoints Dr Andrew J. Cole as Chief Medical Officer

VEEGix8, 8 channels EEG

NeuroServo, developing an instant-use EEG with AI pathology assessment, announced that Dr Andrew Cole has been appointed Chief Medical Officer and board member.

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Andrew J. Cole is Director of the MGH Epilepsy Service, Chief of the Division of Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy and Professor of Neurology at Harvard Medical School. He trained in Neurology and Clinical Neurophysiology at the Montreal Neurological Institute, and then moved to Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine where he was Assistant Professor of Neurology. He came to Massachusetts General Hospital in 1992 where he started and developed the MGH Epilepsy Service and founded the MGH Pediatric Epilepsy Service.He has published extensively in clinical neurology, epilepsy, clinical neurophysiology and basic neuroscience. In addition to research and clinical work, Dr. Cole lectures frequently throughout the United States and internationally. In March 2020, Dr Cole has been named Chair of The Board Of Epilepsy Foundation New England."We are excited to welcome Dr. Cole as our Chief Medical Officer. His extensive expertise in epilepsy, combined with his deep commitment to advancing patient care, makes him the perfect leader to guide our medical strategy. Dr. Cole’s renowned knowledge in the field will be invaluable as we work to innovate and deliver impactful solutions for those affected by epilepsy, non convulsive seizures, status epilepticus” said Nicolas Tremblay, NeuroServo 's Chief Executive Officer.“Along with the expertise of Dr. Dicken Ko and Dr. François Marquis, our team now has a robust and comprehensive leadership structure. Dr. Cole’s extensive experience in epilepsy perfectly aligns with our mission to innovate in this critical area of healthcare. Dr. Dicken Ko brings invaluable entrepreneurial experience, guiding our startup toward commercialisation and strategic growth. Finally, Dr. François Marquis, as Chief of ICU, provides a vital connection to our end-users, ensuring our product meets the real-world needs of healthcare providers and patients. Together, they form a powerhouse team that combines medical expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and frontline clinical experience.” added Jerome Arnaud, NeuroServo's COO.About NeuroServoBased in Montreal, NeuroServo is transforming neurological care with VEEGix, a groundbreaking EEG device designed for instant brain wave analysis in critical care settings. Approved by Health Canada and the FDA, VEEGix is poised to revolutionize the detection and management of seizures, with upcoming enhancements that include AI-driven capabilities for advanced seizure assessments and sedation monitoring.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.