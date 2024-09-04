Myers-Holum, Inc. Announces Platinum Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2024

Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes.

Leading technology solutions provider and NetSuite Alliance Partner to sponsor NetSuite’s annual user conference

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers-Holum, Inc. today announced that it is a Platinum level sponsor of SuiteWorld 2024, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners taking place September 9-12, 2024 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air. This year’s theme is “All Systems Grow,” and the conference will focus on how the right technology – fueled by the power of AI – can help organizations accelerate growth, gain better insights, make more informed decisions, and boost their bottom line.

The event will feature four energy-packed days with keynotes from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, founder and executive vice president; Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of application development; and Brian Chess, senior vice president of technology and AI. The keynotes will unveil new product announcements and showcase how organizations are growing with NetSuite.

At SuiteWorld, Myers-Holum will host two in-person sessions, “Automate, then Analyze: Transform Your Operations Decision-Making with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse” and “Migrating to NS in 90 Days: Have Your Historical Data Cake and Eat it Too.” In addition, Myers-Holum will also host two SuiteWorld On Air sessions, “Automating Electronics Distribution: IBS Electronics' Success with NetSuite and Myers-Holum Inc.” and “Creating a Streamlined and Scalable Revenue Recognition Process Through Automation”. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn how Myers-Holum can help with data management and integration across business systems.

SuiteWorld will also include:

• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the insights, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

• New announcements unveiling the latest advancements in AI and other new technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently

• Personalized training and learning sessions, with the opportunity to engage one-on-one with NetSuite Experts to receive insights tailored specifically to your needs

• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

• An exclusive performance at The Party to celebrate the SuiteWorld community

To learn more, please visit us at booth 213 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on September 9-12, 2024. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite’s integrated business system.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Myers-Holum, Inc.

We build and implement solutions that enable our clients to accomplish even more tomorrow than they do today. Our purpose is to empower our clients to achieve greater success leveraging the best technology solutions. For over four decades, we have built our business around the clients we serve.

