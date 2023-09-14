Myers-Holum Announces Platinum Level Sponsorship of SuiteWorld 2023

Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes as an award-winning Oracle NetSuite Alliance Partner.

Award-winning NetSuite Alliance Partner to sponsor NetSuite’s annual user conference

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Myers-Holum, Inc. today announced that it is a Platinum level sponsor of SuiteWorld 2023, Oracle NetSuite’s largest celebration for customers and partners taking place October 16-19, 2023 at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air. This year’s theme is “SuiteUP” to help organizations learn how to accelerate their growth, improve productivity, and get deeper insights about their business with the unified data that NetSuite provides.

The event will celebrate NetSuite’s 25-year anniversary and feature four energy-packed days filled with learning opportunities and networking to help attendees discover how to leverage the full capabilities of NetSuite to improve their top and bottom line.

SuiteWorld will feature keynotes from NetSuite executives including Evan Goldberg, NetSuite founder and executive vice president, and Gary Wiessinger, senior vice president of NetSuite application development. The keynotes will unveil new product announcements and showcase how organizations are leveraging the power of NetSuite.

At SuiteWorld, Myers-Holum will host events, demos, and speaking sessions including “Advanced use cases and strategies for implementing NetSuite Analytics Warehouse” (Session ID: FIN1836SES) featuring a special guest appearance by KC Fort, controller at Monolith Brands Group. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the strategies and advanced use cases for incorporating business intelligence and analytics into ERP systems with NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.

“NetSuite Analytics Warehouse helps give our customers a competitive edge with the detailed insights it delivers,” said Mark Myers, president and founder of Myers-Holum. “During SuiteWorld, we’re excited to showcase the transformative impact of NetSuite Analytics Warehouse and share our expertise with the NetSuite community.”

“NetSuite Analytics Warehouse is an easy way for organizations with limited business intelligence capabilities to quickly onboard the ability to make data-driven decisions backed by advanced machine learning, predictive models, and large-scale data sets,” said Stephen Wolff, managing partner and director, Myers-Holum. “Organizations that fail to implement business intelligence as part of their core operations may fall behind competition, which is why we have invested heavily in expanding our focus on helping customers implement NetSuite Analytics Warehouse.”

SuiteWorld will also include:

• Success stories from organizations that have used NetSuite to gain the visibility, control, and agility needed to adapt to changing market conditions and run their businesses better

• New announcements that leverage the latest technologies to help customers leverage the suite to realize their goals faster and more efficiently

• Strategy and technical sessions, including pre-event training, across NetSuite product areas and key business themes across different industries

• Networking opportunities with NetSuite partners, customers, executives, and product experts in the SuiteWorld Expo

• NetSuite TV, a live broadcast brought to in-person and On Air attendees from the SuiteWorld Expo floor featuring interviews with customers, executives, thought leaders, and more

To learn more, please visit us at BOOTH #302 in the SuiteWorld Expo.

About SuiteWorld

SuiteWorld is the industry’s premier cloud ERP conference of the year being held at the Caesars Forum in Las Vegas and On Air on October 16-19, 2023. This annual celebration of NetSuite customers and partners features a gathering of industry peers and product experts who run organizations leveraging the power of NetSuite’s integrated business system. This year NetSuite is celebrating 25 years and is still focused on its mission to provide businesses leaders with a complete view into their businesses.

For registration and additional details, please visit www.netsuitesuiteworld.com. To join the SuiteWorld conversation on social media, please use #SuiteWorld.

About Myers-Holum, Inc.

Myers-Holum, Inc. is a privately held enterprise systems and data integration consulting firm founded in 1981 in New York, New York. An award-winning leader in NetSuite, Boomi, Stripe and Google Cloud Platform solutions, Myers-Holum helps enterprises streamline operations, financials and business processes. Get in touch to discuss your next project.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

