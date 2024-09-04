U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Tom Kean for New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Tom Kean to represent New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

"On behalf of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, we are proud to endorse Tom Kean for re-election. Tom has been a steadfast advocate for policies that promote economic growth and support the vitality of our business community,” said Nick Vaugh, Director of Government Affairs for the U.S. Chamber’s Eastern Regional Office. “His dedication to cutting bureaucratic red tape, addressing labor shortages, and fostering innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to make New Jersey a more competitive state for business. We are confident that Tom's leadership will continue to drive prosperity for the Seventh District and beyond."

"The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has been a valuable partner in their efforts to make New Jersey a better and more competitive state for business, and I appreciate their endorsement of my re-election this year,” said Congressman Kean. “We share a commitment to promoting economic growth, supporting our main street businesses, and ensuring that District Seven remains a place where innovation and entrepreneurship can thrive. In Congress, I will continue to fight for pro-growth tax policies and free-market thinking, eliminate bureaucratic red tape, and address labor shortages head on."

