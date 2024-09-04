Grace Yoo appointed to head Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness at Washington State Department of Commerce

OLYMPIA, WA — Washington State Department of Commerce Director Mike Fong today announced Grace Yoo will join the agency as Assistant Director, leading the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness (OEDC). Yoo comes to the Commerce executive leadership position from the Washington State Women’s Commission, where she has served as Executive Director since her appointment by Gov. Jay Inslee in May 2023.

Grace Yoo

“I’m delighted to welcome Grace on board. Her business and international experience, coupled with her background and passion for topics crucial to human rights and underrepresented communities, are ideally aligned with the department’s work and strategic priorities moving forward,” said Commerce Director Mike Fong. “She shares our commitment to strengthening communities and our focus on ensuring that the support Commerce provides is equitably distributed in communities across the state.”

“I’m a strong believer in the power of economic empowerment to unlock better outcomes in the health and safety of our communities, especially those that are underrepresented and underestimated,” Yoo said. “I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work with the OEDC team to translate Washington’s global competitiveness into jobs, economic development and thriving small businesses here at home in all 39 counties.”

Before joining the governor’s cabinet, Yoo worked for Starbucks, where she led the company’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of its retail stores. President Joe Biden’s administration recognized her team as part of the federal Buy Clean initiative.

Prior to joining Starbucks, Yoo served as a diplomat with the U.S. Foreign Service, where she covered topics such as human rights and labor issues at American embassies in China, Korea and Germany. In her overseas consular assignments, she advocated for the rights of Americans incarcerated in foreign countries and assisted victims of assault returning home to the United States.

She also served in several roles at the U.S. State Department in Washington, D.C., including as an advisor to the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate.

Yoo received a bachelor’s degree in East Asian studies from UCLA and a master’s degree in international and intercultural communications from American University. She grew up in Edmonds, San Francisco and Los Angeles, and she speaks Korean, Mandarin Chinese and Japanese.

Yoo will lead the Office of Economic Development and Competitiveness teams at Commerce, including industry sector development, circular economy, rural and marketing services, small business export assistance, small business finance and community support, finance and grant services, and contracts and procurement. She will serve on the agency’s Executive Leadership Team.

Yoo assumes the Assistant Director role at Commerce on Sept. 16, based in the department’s Downtown Seattle office, where she can be reached at (206) 256-6100, (email).