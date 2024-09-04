Employment Incentive Scheme for the Unemployed and Economically Inactive aged 50-64 - screening

This test and learn pilot scheme proposal can be linked to the DFC “Building Inclusive Communities 2020-2025” strategy, the DFC Operational Strategy 2020-2025 and Northern Ireland Executive’s Programme for Government (PfG) (2016-2021) indicators and outcomes.

The 50-64 test and learn pilot scheme has the potential to positively impact on a range of these PfG indicators and departmental strategic objectives and will provides key learning opportunities and potential for developing a scheme at scale.