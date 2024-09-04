Employment Incentive Scheme for the Unemployed and Economically Inactive aged 50-64 - screening
This test and learn pilot scheme proposal can be linked to the DFC “Building Inclusive Communities 2020-2025” strategy, the DFC Operational Strategy 2020-2025 and Northern Ireland Executive’s Programme for Government (PfG) (2016-2021) indicators and outcomes.
The 50-64 test and learn pilot scheme has the potential to positively impact on a range of these PfG indicators and departmental strategic objectives and will provides key learning opportunities and potential for developing a scheme at scale.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.