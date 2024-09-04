GAMMA Sports Unveils Two New Airbender Pickleball Paddles, Game Changers for Players of All Levels

The GAMMA Airbender paddle family has expanded. Check out the Airbender 10 and 13 with the weighted Shockbuster™ case.

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GAMMA Sports , a leader in high-performance pickleball equipment, launched two new versions of its popular Airbender pickleball paddle: the Airbender 10 and Airbender 13. This exciting expansion to the Airbender line is designed to meet the diverse needs of pickleball players, offering enhanced power, control, and playability.The Airbender 10, with a 10mm thickness, is tailored for players seeking maximum power and speed. It’s perfect for aggressive, fast-paced play, delivering explosive power while maintaining a balanced feel. Meanwhile, the Airbender 13, with a 13mm thickness, caters to all-court players who need versatility and the ability to handle both power and precision shots. Both paddles feature a dimpled and edgeless design, maximizing airflow and minimizing drag for fast more controlled swings.The GAMMA Airbender paddles have already garnered a strong following among top pickleball players, including Jill Braverman and Brendon Long, who trust the paddles’ superior performance to help their game. “The Airbender paddle is a true game changer. It allows me to play my best at every tournament,” said Braverman. Building on the success of the GAMMA Airbender 16, the new Airbender 10 and 13 models are a testament to GAMMA’s commitment to innovation and excellence. They provide players with tools that are not only durable and reliable but also capable of adapting to their evolving gameplay needs.The Airbender 10 and Airbender 13 paddles are available for purchase starting September 4. Players can also take advantage of the Airbender accessory kits, offering a range of weighting options to customize their paddle. For more information about the new GAMMA Airbender paddles, visit www.gammasports.com About GAMMA SportsGAMMA Sports is dedicated to improving the quality of pickleball and tennis equipment for players of all levels. Known for their innovative products and commitment to the sport, GAMA continues to lead the way with cutting-edge technology and designs that empower players to play their best game.

