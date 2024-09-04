Responsive Technology Partners Expands Footprint in the Southeast with DTEL & ICS Acquisition

Jim LaBrec, President, DTEL & ICS

Responsive Technology Partners (RTP), provider of managed IT and infrastructure services announces acquisition of DTEL and ICS based in Gastonia, NC.

DTEL and ICS have faithfully served our community for a combined 65 years, and we are immensely grateful to the businesses and individuals who have contributed to our success.” — Jim LaBrec, President, DTEL & ICS

GASTONIA, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Responsive Technology Partners (RTP), a leading provider of managed IT and infrastructure services, is proud to announce the acquisition of DTEL and ICS , two well-established telecommunication and technology firms based in Gastonia, North Carolina.DTEL, a 40-year-old integrator based in Gastonia, NC, has built its reputation on delivering comprehensive business telephony, cabling, telecom brokering, surveillance, and access control solutions.ICS, a 25-year-old managed services provider, also headquartered in Gastonia, specializes in cybersecurity, incident response, security awareness training, vulnerability assessments, and security monitoring, ensuring that small and medium-sized businesses remain secure, compliant, and efficient in their IT expenditures.The acquisition follows a period of record growth for DTEL and ICS, during which they maintained a client retention rate of over 99%.“DTEL and ICS have faithfully served our community for a combined 65 years, and we are immensely grateful to the businesses and individuals who have contributed to our success. As we transition under the RTP banner, we are poised to lead the industry in Gaston County and the greater Charlotte region.” said Jim LaBrec, President of both firms.“This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in RTP’s journey and underscores the company’s commitment to growth, innovation, and enhanced customer service. By joining forces with DTEL and ICS, we are significantly enhancing our capabilities and solidifying our position in the rapidly expanding North Carolina market. Our plan is to aggressively market our comprehensive offerings, including cybersecurity and compliance, point-of-sale systems, web hosting, and digital marketing, across their existing infrastructure and MSP client base. This strategy will not only elevate the experience for DTEL and ICS clients but also drive the acquisition of new customers in the years to come. Jim and I are deeply committed to leading our organizations with unwavering core values—Excellence, Integrity, Innovation, and a Servant’s Heart—in everything we do, whether it's serving our valued clients or supporting our dedicated team members,” said Steven McComas, CEO of Responsive Technology Partners.Since its humble beginnings in 2017 with just three employees and a small base of small business and individual clients in Vidalia, Georgia, Responsive Technology Partners has steadily expanded. The company now operates in key markets across five of America’s Top States for Business 2024, as published by CNBC on July 11, 2024—North Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, and Florida—with ten offices and over 110 professionals. For the fifth consecutive year since 2020, RTP has ranked among the top 5000 fastest-growing privately-held companies on the Inc. 5000 list.Responsive Technology Partners, a joint venture between Pineland Telephone Cooperative, Inc. and Wilkes Communications provides superior IT support services throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and. Texas. Our service offerings include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, Restaurant and Hospitality cloud-based point of sale implementation and management, access control & camera systems, cabling, digital marketing, and data center services. Simply put our company's mission is "to provide world-class customer service through industry leading IT solutions that make every customer feel as if they are our only customer." Learn more About Us here: www.responsivetechnologypartners.com

