Responsive Technology Partners Welcomes Synergy Networks to the Family

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Responsive Technology Partners, Inc. has the honor of acquiring Synergy Networks based in Fort Myers, Florida.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone in our journey and reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and serving our customers better. We firmly believe that joining forces with Synergy will enhance our capabilities, broaden our offerings, and strengthen our position in the market. Specifically, I am most excited about the new digital marketing & web-design service offerings. We will be aggressively marketing these new offerings across our client base and generating new customers over the coming years. The Synergy team is also very interested in marketing our products to their clients such as Hospitality and Cyber Security services.” said Steven McComas, CEO of Responsive Technology Partners, Inc.

“We are very excited by this opportunity. After meeting the executive team at Responsive Technology Partners, we knew they were a perfect fit for the next chapter of growth for Synergy Networks. We will be able to keep doing what we are great at and have the resources and products set to expand the services we offer. Their strength in Cyber Security will be a great enhancement to our MSP product set.” stated Peter Seif, President of Synergy Network.

Responsive Technology Partners, a joint venture between Pineland Telephone Cooperative, Inc. and Wilkes Communications, provides superior IT support services throughout Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and Texas, as well as across the U.S. Our service offerings include IT support, cybersecurity and compliance, telephony, cloud services, Restaurant & Hospitality cloud-based point of sale implementation and management, access control & camera systems, cabling, digital marketing, and data center services. Simply put, our company's mission is "to provide world-class customer service through industry leading IT solutions that make every customer feel as if they are our only customer." Learn more About Us here: www.responsivetechnologypartners.com

###

Tamara Siragusa
Responsive Technology Partners
+1 478-387-0157
