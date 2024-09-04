ADOT preparing for winter season with summer snowplow training

PHOENIX – While much of Arizona is experiencing 100-degree heat daily, the Arizona Department of Transportation is already preparing for winter.

ADOT acquired five new snowplows and held a training in Flagstaff in August to review the mechanics and technology of the equipment and provide instruction to staff on how to troubleshoot issues technicians and snowplow operators may encounter.

About 20 ADOT staff — snowplow operators, equipment services technicians and others — from across Arizona attended the training that included classroom instruction and hands-on demonstration with a snowplow.

The five new snowplows will take up residence at maintenance yards across the state — one snowplow each at Flagstaff, Fredonia and Show Low and two snowplows in Prescott Valley — where they will replace snowplows that have been taken out of service due to high miles or mechanical issues.

ADOT has 200 snowplows and 400 snowplow operators who work around the clock when snowstorms roll through the state. If you encounter a snowplow on a highway, give the plow space to do its work. Stay at least four car-lengths behind the plow and never attempt to pass the plow. Let the snowplow operators clear the road ahead for you and make travel safer for everyone.