MTI Announces Frank Radack as Chief Executive Officer

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI America, a leading provider of ancillary services to injured workers, is pleased to announce the appointment of Frank Radack as its Chief Executive Officer.

With a proven track record of success in the insurance, workers compensation and healthcare space, Frank Radack brings a wealth of experience along with strategic and industry leadership to MTI America.

His experience covers our product and service capabilities. It includes extensive leadership in product development, technology, clinical solutions, cost containment, claims, and managed care. He has unique perspectives on client needs, having worked directly with sophisticated employers and from his experience as an executive of a leading carrier and TPA. He will help guide strategic investments to enhance service performance and outcomes through innovative solutions.

"Both Janet and I are excited to have Frank Radack join the MTI America team," said Cem Kus, Co-Founder and Owner. "His deep understanding of the industry and his dedication to providing exceptional care and outcomes for clients resonates with our mission.”

“We are confident that under his leadership, MTI America will continue to be a reliable partner to help injured workers navigate their care and recovery," said Janet Kus, Co-Founder and Owner.

Frank Radack joins MTI America at a time of important growth, evolving client needs and innovative technology solutions. The company's integrated network of providers offers a comprehensive range of services, including transportation, translation, physical medicine, diagnostics, home health & catastrophic care, durable medical equipment, hearing and dental programs.

"I am deeply honored to lead the talented and dedicated team at MTI America,” said Frank Radack, CEO. “MTI has a consistent track record of double-digit growth and a reputation for quality care, strong service, and flexibility that comes from close customer relationships. I look forward to collaborating with Cem and Janet as Board members, benefiting from their experience and guidance as I support our mission. My goals are to build upon our culture of caring, deepen our expertise, improve our products and services, strengthen partnerships, and leverage technology to deliver value to our clients as we grow.”

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our diagnostic, physical medicine, home health, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform. www.mtiamerica.com

