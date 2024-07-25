MTI America Revolutionizes Dental Management for Injured Workers

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MTI Pioneers AI-Driven Clinical Management Reducing Client Costs and Improving Injured Worker Experience and Outcomes.

MTI America, a leading provider of workers’ compensation ancillary services, announces significant enhancements to its national dental program. Building upon decades of experience servicing injured workers, MTI America today announces a strategic exclusive partnership with Workforce Dental Solutions.

This groundbreaking collaboration combines MTI’s cutting-edge technology platforms with Workforce Dental’s 30+ years of clinical expertise in managing dental claims. Together, they will offer a comprehensive suite of virtual and in-person dental solutions that drive better outcomes for injured workers while reducing overall claims costs for Employers, Third-Party Administrators, State Funds, Municipalities, and Insurance Carriers.

MTI’s long-standing commitment to innovation in its product portfolio is reflected in the enhancements to the dental program announced today. “By fusing our innovative digital capabilities with their proven dental management models, we can finally solve long-standing challenges and friction points by providing prompt, appropriate treatment for dental injuries sustained on the job,” said Cem Kus, CEO of MTI America.

Enhanced solutions include:

Dedicated Dental Director

AI-Driven dental clinical management

Expanded national network of credentialed quality dentists with WC experience

Virtual dentist triage and treatment plan development

Real-time TeleDental injury triage

“Having engineered and introduced dental injury solutions decades ago, we are thrilled to partner with the MTI America team to streamline and enhance the accuracy and outcomes of dental claims.,” said Leane St. Peter, CEO of Workforce Dental Solutions.

This united approach, melding people and technologies, ensures injured workers receive the right care at the right time while reducing overall claim spending through clinically validated treatment plans and care pathways.

About MTI America

Founded in 1992, MTI has been a trusted partner in the workers’ compensation industry, delivering a broad range of post-acute network health solutions to injured employees. Since its inception, our company’s guiding principles of delivering compassionate care and better health for everyone consistently result in superior medical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit was recognized over 30 years ago as the original pioneer of transport & translation services and continues today as our diagnostic, physical medicine, home health, and medical equipment solutions are built on best-in-class connected care models, experienced people, and a unified MTi360® platform. www.mtiamerica.com

About Workforce Dental Solutions

Established in 2024, Workforce Dental Solutions has quickly become a trusted ally in the workers’ compensation industry, providing comprehensive dental solutions to injured employees. Despite our recent founding, our team brings over 30 years of combined experience in dental, healthcare and workers’ compensation fields. Our guiding principle is to deliver compassionate care and superior dental care, consistently achieving excellent clinical and financial outcomes for those we serve. Our innovative spirit is reflected in our advanced solutions, including same-day injury assessments, advanced AI treatment planning, and emergency onsite dental services. We’re proud of our premier dental network, which encompasses traditional brick-and-mortar sites, mobile dental services, and cutting-edge tele-dentistry options, ensuring quality care wherever and whenever it’s needed. Experience the power of Workforce Dental Solutions today, revolutionizing the management of workers’ compensation dental claims.