- Utah Center for Assistive Technology’s Open House Showcases Latest Innovations

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (Sept. 2, 2024) – The Utah Center for Assistive Technology (UCAT), a program of the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation (USOR), will host a public open house from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 5, at the Judy Ann Buffmire building, 1595 W. 500 South, Salt Lake City. The event will showcase the latest assistive technologies available to Utahns with disabilities.

The open house will provide a hands-on opportunity to experience a wide range of assistive devices and services. Assistive technology (AT) is any product, equipment or systems that enhance learning, working and daily living for persons with disabilities. UCAT staff will demonstrate how these technologies can enhance independence and quality of life for people with disabilities.

"UCAT is committed to empowering Utahns with disabilities by providing access to the tools and resources they need to thrive," said Sarah Brenna, director of the Utah State Office of Rehabilitation. "This open house is a chance for us to connect with the community and showcase the incredible potential of assistive technology."

Some examples of assistive technology include:

Workplace modifications, such as zero-gravity workstations

Alternative methods for using tablets and computers which can include head tracking, eyegaze or other hands free options

Communication solutions for non-verbal individuals, from low tech picture symbols to iPad apps such as Proloquo2go or CoughdropAAC

Home access aids like aluminum ramps, vertical platform lifts, automatic door openers

The open house will highlight UCAT's comprehensive services, which include:

Design, fabrication and modification of custom assistive devices

Seating and positioning assessments

Training on the use of aids for daily living

Job- and home-site assessments for accessibility

Equipment and resource referrals

30-day device loan trials

UCAT offers free needs evaluations and device customization to ensure that assistive technologies are tailored to the unique needs of each client. The center serves people with disabilities of all ages, as well as their families and caregivers.

The UCAT open house is free and open to the public.

About UCAT

The Utah Center for Assistive Technology is a statewide resource offering information and technical services to help people with disabilities acquire and use assistive technology devices. UCAT offers free evaluations to anyone within the state of Utah.