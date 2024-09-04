Metropolitan Shuttle Launches Team Transportation for Atlanta Sports Teams

Metropolitan Shuttle is a leading provider of private bus rental services, offering customized transportation solutions for groups of all sizes.

Providing Safe, Reliable, and Comfortable Transportation for Local and Away Games

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the new school year begins and sports activities increase, Metropolitan Shuttle is now offering specialized team travel services in Atlanta . The company aims to provide safe, reliable, and comfortable transportation for teams, staff, and fans, whether for local events or away games.Metropolitan Shuttle’s services are designed to enhance coordination and comfort during travel. They offer flexible pick-up and drop-off options to accommodate teams traveling both within Atlanta and beyond.Transportation Options:- Minibus: Suitable for shorter trips with medium-sized groups, the minibus accommodates 18 to 30 passengers. It offers a balance of cost-effectiveness and premium amenities, making it ideal for mid-sized teams.- Charter Bus: For larger teams seeking a luxurious experience, the charter bus seats 52 to 56 passengers and includes amenities such as air conditioning, reading lights, onboard restrooms, and Wi-Fi. This option is designed to ensure a comfortable travel experience for long-distance trips. Charter buses are also a great option when you need more cargo space for your team’s equipment.- School Bus: A more economical choice, the school bus seats 44 to 60 passengers. It provides a reliable and cost-effective transportation solution, ideal for teams needing to balance budget with safety and efficiency.Why Choose Metropolitan Shuttle?Metropolitan Shuttle emphasizes punctuality, comfort, and safety. Experienced drivers are trained to meet the specific needs of sports teams, ensuring timely arrivals and departures. The company offers 24/7 customer support and flexible booking options. With a broad network, Metropolitan Shuttle can cater to both local and national travel requirements."Whether traveling within Atlanta or to an out-of-town tournament, we provide the appropriate bus for your needs," said Glenn Orloff, CEO of Metropolitan Shuttle. "Our goal is to ensure every journey is safe, comfortable, and free of hassle so that teams can focus on their performance."Metropolitan Shuttle’s team travel services are available throughout Atlanta and across the United States. For more information or to book transportation , visit their website.About Metropolitan ShuttleMetropolitan Shuttle provides charter transportation services with a range of bus options to suit various group needs. Known for safety, reliability, and exceptional customer service, Metropolitan Shuttle is a preferred choice for organizations and individuals nationwide. They offer tailored solutions for corporate events, sporting trips, and more.

