Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,550 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,053 in the last 365 days.

Governor DeSantis DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Bay County Court.

Tracy Smith, of Lynn Haven, to serve as Judge on the Bay County Court
Smith has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2020. Previously, she served as the Insurance and Risk Manager for the Bay County School Board. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Cumberland School of Law. Smith fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Grammer.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor DeSantis DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more