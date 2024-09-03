Governor DeSantis DeSantis Makes One Judicial Appointment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announces one judicial appointment to the Bay County Court. Tracy Smith, of Lynn Haven, to serve as Judge on the Bay County Court

Smith has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit since 2020. Previously, she served as the Insurance and Risk Manager for the Bay County School Board. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida and her juris doctor from Cumberland School of Law. Smith fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Grammer. ###

