DEQ accepting comments on request to set interim groundwater limits for PFAS

The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Water Resources (DWR) is accepting comment on a request to set interim maximum allowable concentrations, or IMACs, for eight per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in groundwater. State groundwater rules in 15A NCAC 02L .0202 allow for any person to request the DWR Director to establish an interim maximum allowable concentration (IMAC) for a substance for which a groundwater standard has not been established. The requested PFAS IMACs would replace the practical quantitation limit, or PQL, as the standard for Class GA and GSA groundwaters. A public hearing is not required for the establishment of IMACs. N.C. DEQ Division of Water Resources, Attn: Bridget Shelton

DWR Planning Section

1611 Mail Service Center

Raleigh, N.C. 27699-1611 Learn more about DEQ’s efforts to establish state water quality standards for groundwater and surface water here.

