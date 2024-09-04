West Virginia Department of Human Services Recognizes Adult Family Care Month

The West Virginia Department of Human Services (DoHS), Bureau for Social Services (BSS) recognizes Adult Family Care Month, celebrating the vital role that Adult Family Care (AFC) providers play in communities across the state. This month is dedicated to honoring the compassionate individuals and families who provide a supportive, family-like environment for elderly and disabled adults who are unable to live independently.

Governor Jim Justice also proclaimed September as Adult Family Care Month in West Virginia, acknowledging the significance of this program and its positive impact on communities and vulnerable residents.

Currently, 99 adults with physical, mental, or emotional disabilities are living in AFC homes across West Virginia. These individuals receive care in nurturing, secure, and stable family settings, where their well-being and dignity are prioritized.

“Providers are the heart of our Adult Family Care program,” said Karen Thompson, DoHS Adult Services Consultant. “Their dedication to opening their homes and providing a caring environment for vulnerable adults is truly commendable. These providers play a critical role in helping West Virginia’s most vulnerable residents lead dignified and meaningful lives.”

The need for Adult Family Care providers in West Virginia is growing. On September 10, 2024, AFC Homefinders will host an informational fair at the Fayette County DoHS office, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., to raise awareness about the AFC program and encourage families to get involved. This event is a great opportunity to learn more about the AFC program, meet current family providers, and explore the rewarding experience of becoming an AFC provider. For more information or to learn how to become an adult family care provider, contact your local DoHS county office, or email BSSAFC@wv.gov.

Elderly or disabled adults can be particularly vulnerable to abuse, neglect, or financial exploitation. If you suspect an adult is experiencing mistreatment, call the Centralized Intake for Abuse and Neglect at 1-800-352-6513.

