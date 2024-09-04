Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC Launches Robust Alumni Program to Support Long-Term Recovery

Ascendant Detox - NYC Ascendant IOP Painkiller Addiction Treatment Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC Entrance Ascendant IOP Painkiller Addiction Program NYC

Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC, a premier boutique outpatient addiction treatment center located in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC, a premier boutique outpatient addiction treatment center located in Midtown Manhattan, proudly announces the launch of its comprehensive Alumni Program. This initiative is designed to provide ongoing support and foster a sense of community for individuals who have completed treatment, ensuring they have the resources and connections needed to maintain lasting sobriety.

A Robust Alumni Program for Lifelong Support

The journey to recovery doesn’t end after completing treatment. Recognizing the importance of continued support, Ascendant’s Alumni Program is crafted to help former patients stay connected, motivated, and engaged in their recovery. The program is led by the Director of Alumni Services, who begins working with patients while they are still in treatment to build a strong rapport that continues after discharge.

Ongoing Support Through Multiple Channels

Upon discharge, alumni are checked in with regularly, ensuring they feel supported as they transition back to daily life. Ascendant offers both in-person and virtual alumni support groups on a weekly basis, providing flexible options for staying connected regardless of location.

To further enhance connectivity, Ascendant has developed its own Alumni App, allowing alumni to create profiles, share recovery milestones, post and read recovery-related content, and engage with others in the community. This app is a central hub for continued engagement, offering a convenient way for alumni to stay involved and receive encouragement from their peers.

A Welcoming Community

Ascendant encourages its alumni to visit the facility at any time, whether to check in, seek additional support, or simply say hello. The open-door policy reinforces the sense of belonging and ongoing connection that is vital to sustained recovery.

About Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC

Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC is a luxurious, boutique outpatient addiction treatment center in the heart of Manhattan. Offering private and safe drug and alcohol addiction treatment, Ascendant’s team of highly skilled healthcare professionals is dedicated to providing innovative and personalized care. Each treatment plan is tailored to the unique needs of the individual, ensuring that every patient receives the support necessary to achieve success.

Whether you are in Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, Long Island, or The Bronx, Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC is here to help you on your path to recovery. Our commitment extends beyond treatment, offering ongoing support through our Alumni Program to help you maintain the gains made during treatment.

For more information about the Alumni Program or to learn more about Ascendant Intensive Outpatient Program NYC, please visit www.ascendantny.com or contact us at (917) 924-4456.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.