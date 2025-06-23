Ocean Recovery Highlights Importance of Family Support in Addiction Treatment

Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Luxury Drug Rehab Orange County Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Women's Addiction Treatment Program Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Eating Disorder Treatment Ocean Recovery Drug Rehab Orange County Men's Addiction Treatment Program

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addiction can impact entire families, and Ocean Recovery Orange County Drug & Alcohol Rehab, an addiction and eating disorder treatment center based in Newport Beach, California, incorporates family-centered therapy into its programs. Recognizing that addiction often affects not only individuals but also their close loved ones, Ocean Recovery integrates structured family therapy and supportive education to encourage sustainable recovery.

Family Therapy as a Core Component of Treatment

Research has shown that addiction is often described as a “family disease,” and Ocean Recovery’s program is designed to help repair communication, rebuild trust, and address trauma that may occur alongside substance use. The center provides family therapy sessions facilitated by trained professionals and hosts intensive workshops every two months as part of its women’s program. Family members also receive regular progress updates through dedicated case managers.

“We recognize that addiction has ripple effects throughout the family,” said a representative from Ocean Recovery. “When families participate in the healing process, patients often show greater resilience and commitment to recovery.”

Evidence-Based Support and Resources for Families

In addition to therapy sessions, Ocean Recovery offers families recommended educational materials, podcasts, and access to established support groups such as Al-Anon, CoDA, and CoSA. These tools help families build new coping strategies and improve their understanding of addiction and recovery.

About Ocean Recovery

Ocean Recovery is an addiction and eating disorder treatment center located in Newport Beach, California. Established more than two decades ago, it offers evidence-based therapies, trauma-informed care, and specialized men’s and women’s programs that focus on long-term recovery and wellness.

Contact Information:

Admissions & Family Support

Phone: (949) 922-6238

Admissions Line: (949) 763-4362

Address: 3419 Via Lido, Suite 310, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Website: www.oceanrecovery.com

Business Hours: 24/7

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.