Maryland’s The Freedom Center Enhances Care with Specialized Anxiety + Addiction Treatment

GAITHERSBURG, MD, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Freedom Center, a premier outpatient addiction and mental health treatment facility in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is proud to offer specialized programs addressing the complex relationship between anxiety disorders and addiction. Recognizing that these conditions often co-occur, The Freedom Center provides comprehensive, evidence-based dual diagnosis treatment designed to support lasting recovery and mental wellness.

Anxiety disorders affect approximately 40 million adults in the U.S. each year, yet fewer than 37% receive appropriate treatment. Many individuals struggling with anxiety also face addiction challenges, creating a cycle that complicates recovery. The Freedom Center’s integrated approach treats both anxiety and addiction simultaneously to break this cycle and foster holistic healing.

Understanding Anxiety and Addiction Co-Occurrence

People with anxiety disorders may develop dependency on substances or prescription medications as a misguided form of self-medication. Substance abuse can also worsen or trigger anxiety symptoms, creating a challenging interconnection. The Freedom Center’s dual diagnosis treatment addresses both conditions together, providing clients with effective tools to manage their mental health and sustain sobriety.

Signs and Types of Anxiety Disorders Treated Include:

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD)

Panic Disorder

Social Anxiety Disorder

Phobia-Related Disorders

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Comprehensive Dual Diagnosis Treatment Programs

The Freedom Center offers a full continuum of care tailored to individual needs, including:

Residential/Inpatient Treatment: Intensive care to stabilize symptoms and initiate recovery.

Outpatient Treatment: Flexible programming to maintain daily responsibilities while receiving ongoing support.

Therapeutic Interventions: Individual therapy, group counseling, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT), and holistic practices such as yoga and meditation.

Accessible and Personalized Care

With a commitment to accessibility, The Freedom Center provides flexible scheduling and affordable treatment options. Each treatment plan is personalized by a team of medical professionals, therapists, and counselors to address the unique challenges of anxiety and addiction.

Get Help Today

If you or a loved one are struggling with anxiety and addiction, The Freedom Center is here to help. Their compassionate team will guide you through a thorough assessment and develop a customized treatment plan to support your recovery and mental health goals.

For more information or to speak with a specialist, please contact:

The Freedom Center

Maryland Drug & Alcohol Rehab

202 Perry Pkwy #5

Gaithersburg, MD 20877

Phone: (888) 530-5373

Website: www.thefreedomcenter.com

The Freedom Center: Maryland Addiction Recovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.