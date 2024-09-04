New Fallen Haven RTS To be Released by iEntertainment Network Inc.

New Fallen Haven RTS Game iMagicGames, A Division of IENT iEntertainment Network Inc

New Fallen Haven Game Release with improved UI, Graphics, and Gameplay to be released Fall 2024 by IENT.com

iEntertainment Network Inc (OTCBB:IENT)

CARY, NC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- iEntertainment Network Inc., (OTCBB: IENT) announces that IENT’s wholly owned subsidiary, iMagicGames, announces a new Fallen Haven Real Time Strategy game to be released in during the fall of 2024.

The new Fallen Haven game has been completely updated with an improved graphic system that allows better high-resolution display to produce clear pixel-perfect output, improved UI, support for modern Windows computers, and improved field scrolling for faster game play.

New missions and game weapons will be continued to be added to the new Fallen Haven RTS simulation.

iMagicGames’ Event Series continues with three Online Sunday night events during September. The events are a reenactment of the Battle of Coral Sea, a major naval battle between the Imperial Japanese Navy and naval and air forces of the United States and Australia at www.WarBirdsLanding.com.

iMagicGames is also developing three new combat simulation games. iMagic’s first new games include China 2027, Defense of Taiwan, and WarBirds Combat Target Racing ESports game series, and WarTanks, ground warfare around the globe.

iMagicGames has developed and published great successful classic simulations, like WarBirds, Dawn of Aces, M4 Tank Brigade, and Dogfights, all which will be upgraded to the new Action Standards. All iMagicGames current and legacy games can be found on the IENT website at https://corporate-ient.com/. iMagic’s 2024 Strategy Document can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/3ke7y547

About iMagicGames, a subsidiary of iEntertainment Network, Inc. (OTCBB: IENT). iMagic staff have developed more than 250 successful games selling over 300 million games around the world. Many of the individual games sold more than 5,000,000 copies, including the world-famous Civilization, Gunship, Silent Service, M1 Tank Platoon, WarBirds games, and more.

