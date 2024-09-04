ZEF Energy Awarded NASPO ValuePoint(R) Cooperative Contract for EV Charging Equipment, Products, and Services

ZEF Energy Pro Series EV Charger Install

ZEF Energy secures a NASPO ValuePoint contract, reinforcing its role in expanding EV infrastructure with advanced Level 2 and DC Fast Charging solutions.

Our inclusion in the NASPO Cooperative Contract is a testament to ZEF Energy's dedication to providing reliable and innovative EV charging solutions nationwide” — ZEF Energy’s CEO, Matthew Blackler

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ZEF Energy , an industry-leading Electric Vehicle (EV) charging software and hardware provider, is thrilled to announce its recent award as an EV charging equipment, products, and services provider under the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint Contract. This significant achievement highlights ZEF Energy's commitment to advancing EV infrastructure across the United States. This award includes Level 2 & DC Fast Charging solutions catering to the needs of state and local government entities as well as eligible non-profit organizations.The NASPO ValuePoint contract aims to enhance the availability and affordability of EV charging across the nation. Established through a competitive solicitation process, the contract ensures that awarded suppliers meet high standards of quality, innovation, and cost-effectiveness. This award supports State and Local governments in their efforts to transition their fleets to electric, promote sustainable transportation within their communities, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.ZEF Energy specializes in flexible EV charging solutions , providing tools and partnerships that simplify the ownership and operation of charging equipment. ZEF’s approach includes future-proofed hardware, outstanding service, transparent communication, and flexible payment options designed for long-term ownership ease and superior driver experience. ZEF Energy excels in collaborating with municipal governments to develop programmatic and beneficial electrification initiatives that support economic development."Our inclusion in the NASPO Cooperative Contract is a testament to ZEF Energy's dedication to providing reliable and innovative EV charging solutions nationwide," said ZEF Energy’s CEO, Matthew Blackler. "We are excited to expand our partnerships with state and local governments, as well as non-profit organizations, to support the growth of EV infrastructure and promote sustainable transportation."ZEF Energy solutions are manufactured in the U.S. and engineered with robust communications capabilities, ensuring reliable operation in both urban and remote, rural areas. This versatility enables ZEF Energy to meet the diverse needs of its clients, regardless of their location across the country.Discover how ZEF Energy can empower your community with state-of-the-art EV charging solutions by visiting www.zefenergy.com/local About ZEF Energy: ZEF Energy is a provider for software, hardware and support for Electric Vehicle Chargers. ZEF offers the smartest and most rugged Level 2 and DC Fast Chargers on the market with a focus on revenue grade metering, advanced control, owner reporting, driver billing and messaging. The ZEF Energy 5-Year Advantage™ included in all EV chargers provides one of the longest product warranties in the industry with the strongest cellular coverage and support. Learn more at www.zefenergy.com About NASPO ValuePoint: NASPO ValuePoint is the cooperative purchasing division of the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO), facilitating cooperative public procurement solicitations using a Lead State Model. NASPO aggregates the demand of all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the US territories, their political subdivisions, and other eligible entities, spurring best value, innovation, and competition in the marketplace. NASPO ValuePoint delivers high-value, reliable, and competitively sourced cooperative contracts – offering public entities outstanding prices, favorable terms and conditions, and value-added services. Learn more at www.naspovaluepoint.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.