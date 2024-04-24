Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) partners with ZEF Energy for EV Charging Software
CUC partners with ZEF Energy to launch an EV Charging Station Program in the Cayman Islands, boosting sustainable transportation.GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, BRITISH OVERSEAS TERRITORY, April 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (CUC), a leading provider of energy solutions, is thrilled with the launch of its Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Programme, an initiative aimed at fostering sustainable transportation and reducing environmental pollutants in the Cayman Islands.
The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Station Programme is part of CUC's commitment to creating a cleaner, greener future for the Cayman Islands. By increasing the number of EV charging stations, the programme aims to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles and contribute to a more sustainable and eco-friendly transportation ecosystem.
To ensure that the charging stations run smoothly and effectively for customers, the Company has partnered with ZEF Energy, an industry-leading EV charging software and hardware provider and local partner Corporate Electric to install and design the stations throughout the island.
"The partnership with CUC is a transformative step forward for EV drivers in the Cayman Islands," emphasizes Matthew Blackler, CEO at ZEF Energy. "The ZEFNET Pro Series was a great selection to enhance the EV Charging experience on Grand Cayman featuring custom CUC branding, stainless steel option to withstand the corrosive effects of the saltwater climate, and ZEFNET app to ease the payment process for EV drivers.”
Vice President of Customer Services and Technology, Mr. Sacha Tibbetts stated, “CUC is committed to providing more options for cleaner transportation. The partnership with ZEF allows for the ease of access to multiple charging stations with easy to use software. The Company is also grateful to have local partners involved to be able to efficiently and professionally design and install the charging stations.”
Local businesses are invited to apply as charging space hosts, creating an opportunity to attract EV drivers to their establishments - https://mailchi.mp/cuc/cuc-electric-vehicle-charging-stations
To date there are 20 stations that have been approved to be installed. The Ritz Carlton Hotel has a single, pay-as-you-go station with two (2) charge plugs. In the coming weeks, additional locations that will have EV charging stations; those are:
Harbour Walk (3 x 2 charge plugs)
Ocean Club (1 x 2 charge plugs)
The Grove (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Elizabethan Square (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Sunrise Condos (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Cannon Place (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Sea Mist Apartments (1 x 2 charge plugs)
UCCI Campus (2 x 2 charge plugs)
Doctors Hospital CTMH (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Caribbean Club (1 x 2 charge plugs)
Caribbean Plaza (2 x 2 charge plugs)
Regatta Office Park (2 x 2 charge plugs)
Tomlinson Furniture (1 charge plug)
61 West Apartments (1 charge plug)
Rum Point Club Resort (1 x 2 charge plugs)
In 2024, CUC aims to have another 20 stations installed across the island. Continue to follow our journey and this programme at www.cuc-cayman.com.
About ZEF Energy: ZEF Energy is a provider for software, hardware and support for Electric Vehicle chargers. ZEF offers one of the smartest and most rugged Level 2 chargers on the market with a focus on revenue grade metering, advanced control, owner reporting, and driver billing and messaging. The ZEF Energy 5-Year Advantage™ included in all EV chargers provides the longest product warranty in the industry with the strongest cell coverage and support.
About Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd.: Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd., known locally as "CUC", commenced operations as the only public electric utility in Grand Cayman, the largest of the three Cayman Islands, in May 1966. The Company has been through many challenging and exciting periods but has kept pace with Grand Cayman's rapid development for over 57 years. Today they are considered one of the most reliable and efficient power companies in the Caribbean.
