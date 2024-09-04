Public Forum 2024 programme is now available

The 2024 Public Forum will explore how re-globalization through trade can lead to a better world. In particular, it will delve into how green policies, services, and digitalisation can contribute to this objective.

The Forum will kick off with the launch of the World Trade Report, which this year will explore the complex interlinkages between trade and inclusiveness across and within economies. The Forum will also feature a lecture by Jason Furman, Aetna Professor of the Practice of Economic Policy at Harvard University and former Chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers during Barack Obama's tenure as President of the United States. Following his presentation, Professor Furman will have a fireside chat with Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, giving participants the opportunity to witness a candid exchange on the potential of re-globalization at a time of geopolitical uncertainty.

Several interactive activities will be organised throughout the Forum, including an immersive exhibition by the International Trade Centre (ITC) to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

The Forum is an in-person event held at the WTO's headquarters in Geneva. For those unable to attend, livestreaming of many sessions will be available on the WTO website . Please note that registration is now closed and no new registrations are allowed.