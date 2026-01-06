Türkiye launches safeguard investigation on terephthalic acid

In the notification, Türkiye indicated, among other things, as follows:

"The interested parties can download the investigation questionnaires from the investigation page https://ticaret.gov.tr/ithalat/ticaret-politikasi-savunma-araclari/korunma-onlemleri/sorusturmalar

The interested parties are required to fill in the questionnaires within 30 (thirty) days from the date of publication of the Communiqué and forward it to the General Directorate. Interested parties may ask for technical assistance from the investigating authority while filling out the questionnaires.

Those who want to be interested parties as companies, institutions and establishments abroad shall send their answers to the questionnaires and their official views to the Ministry's e-mail address below.

Directorate General E-mail address: [email protected]

The address of the investigating authority for correspondence is:

Ministry of Trade

Directorate General for Imports, Department of Safeguards

Sögütözü Mah. Nizami Gencevi Cad. No: 63 06510 Çankaya/Ankara/TÜRKIYE

Tel: +90 312 204 9940, 9908

Fax: +90 312 204 86 33

E-mail: [email protected]"

A safeguard investigation seeks to determine whether increased imports of a product are causing, or is threatening to cause, serious injury to a domestic industry.

During a safeguard investigation, importers, exporters and other interested parties may present evidence and views and respond to the presentations of other parties.

A WTO member may take a safeguard action (i.e. restrict imports of a product temporarily) only if the increased imports of the product are found to be causing, or threatening to cause, serious injury.