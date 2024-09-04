Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) Implementation Toolbox Series

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is excited to announce a new learning series for the 2024-2025 school year.

Multi-tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Its strength lies in its flexibility and ability to be tailored to each school’s specific context. While the core principles of MTSS—data-based decision-making, layered support, and continuous progress monitoring—are universally applicable, the implementation strategies and tools need to be customized to fit your school’s unique challenges and goals.

The tools you choose to integrate into your MTSS framework can make a significant difference. From assessing student needs to providing targeted interventions, the right tools can streamline processes, improve outcomes, and enhance overall effectiveness. Our MTSS Toolbox Series is designed with these complexities in mind. Each month’s session will focus on a different MTSS tool, offering you insights into how it can be used effectively within your own framework. Here’s what you can expect by participating in this series:

A New Tool Each Month: Each session will explore a specific MTSS tool, providing an in-depth look at its features, benefits, and applications. Whether it is a recommended text, an intervention strategy, or a new assessment tool, we’ll explore how each tool fits into a broader MTSS system and how it can be adapted to each school’s unique needs. Practical Applications: Each session will focus on bridging theory into practice by highlighting tools that can be implemented to solve various instruction and intervention needs. Tools will be selected based on their ability to be implemented so that educators and students can benefit from their application. Customization and Support: Because each school’s needs are different, this series will also address how each tool can be adapted to fit various contexts, from PK through Grade 12. The goal is to help you identify which tools align best with your specific needs and how to customize their use for maximum impact. Interactive Learning: Engage with fellow educators, share experiences, and participate in cooperative learning. These sessions are designed to be interactive, allowing you to collaborate with your peers and gain insights from their experiences.

Participating in MTSS Toolbox sessions offers several key benefits.

Enhanced Understanding: Gain a deeper understanding of Maine’s MTSS Framework and tools you can use to implement the framework

Gain a deeper understanding of Maine’s MTSS Framework and tools you can use to implement the framework Improved Outcomes: Learn how to integrate and modify these tools into your schools’ MTSS framework

Learn how to integrate and modify these tools into your schools’ MTSS framework Tailored Strategies: Discover how to adapt tools to meet your school’s specific needs

Discover how to adapt tools to meet your school’s specific needs Professional Growth: Stay current with best practices in MTSS implementation and continuous school improvement

Below is a breakdown of the planned topics for each month. Sessions will be held monthly at 3:30 pm. Participants can register through the Maine DOE Professional Learning Calendar found at this link. You will need to register individually for each session that you want to attend.

September 11th, 2024: MTSS around the Maine DOE: BARR, SPDG, EASE, Count Me In, A-List, MLL, School Improvement – In this Toolbox session, participants will learn about all of the MTSS initiatives happening across the Maine DOE. Registration link.

– In this Toolbox session, participants will learn about all of the MTSS initiatives happening across the Maine DOE. Registration link. October 2nd, 2024: Instructional Support Matrix Tool and Student Intervention Progress Note Tool – In this toolbox session, participants will get a first look at two Maine DOE-created implementation support tools: Instructional support matrix tool and student intervention progress note tool. Registration Link.

Registration Link. November 6th , 2024: All about Evidence-Based Improvement Tools— West Ed, a research organization specializing in research-based and evidence-based practices, offers some amazing capacity-building tools for improving evidence-based implementation. In this toolbox session, we will explore a few of these tools and discuss how they can be applied to your MTSS implementation framework. Registration Link.

In this toolbox session, we will explore a few of these tools and discuss how they can be applied to your MTSS implementation framework. Registration Link. December 4th, 2024: Field Trip! Exploring the SWIFT Center, University of Florida MTSS Modules, NIRN (National Implementation Research Network), and the IRIS Center – In this session, we will go on a virtual field trip to explore 4 exceptional websites focused on improving your skills for MTSS implementation. Registration Link.

In this session, we will go on a virtual field trip to explore 4 exceptional websites focused on improving your skills for MTSS implementation. Registration Link. January 8th , 2025: Funding (MTSS) —In this toolbox session, participants will explore various funding streams and ways to fund MTSS in their school. Registration Link.

—In this toolbox session, participants will explore various funding streams and ways to fund MTSS in their school. Registration Link. February 5th , 2025: Continuous Improvement Processes: Instructional Rounds, 4-Step Problem Solving Process—In this toolbox session, we will explore two evidence-based practices for identifying and addressing practice and intervention planning’s implementation problems. Registration Link.

Continuous Improvement Processes: Instructional Rounds, 4-Step Problem Solving Process—In this toolbox session, we will explore two evidence-based practices for identifying and addressing practice and intervention planning’s implementation problems. Registration Link. March 5th 2025: Books Talk: Suggested books for schoolwide MTSS Implementation – This session will feature (4) mini-book talks as we explore the uses and benefits of 4 highly valuable books for MTSS framework building and implementation: Effective Universal Instruction, Leading Equity-based MTSS for All Students, The Road to Success with MTSS, and Demystifying MTSS. You do not have to have read these books to join the discussion, but I welcome anyone who has read any or all of these books to join and enrich the conversation. Registration Link.

– This session will feature (4) mini-book talks as we explore the uses and benefits of 4 highly valuable books for MTSS framework building and implementation: Effective Universal Instruction, Leading Equity-based MTSS for All Students, The Road to Success with MTSS, and Demystifying MTSS. You do not have to have read these books to join the discussion, but I welcome anyone who has read any or all of these books to join and enrich the conversation. Registration Link. April 2nd , 2025: Exploring the Hexagon Tool— In this toolbox session, we will examine the Hexagon evaluation tool. This evidence-based tool assesses your capacity for evaluating, selecting, and implementing MTSS practices. Registration Link.

your capacity for evaluating, selecting, and implementing MTSS practices. Registration Link. May 7th , 2025: Training Planning Template— In this toolbox session, we will examine a tool designed to support the necessary adult behavior change to implement MTSS Frameworks effectively. Registration Link.

In this toolbox session, we will examine a tool designed to support the necessary adult behavior change to implement MTSS Frameworks effectively. Registration Link. June 4th, 2025: Action Planning— In this toolbox session, we will explore various action planning tools and templates that will help schools prepare for the upcoming school year and beyond. Registration Link.

For questions or for more information, please contact Andrea Logan, MTSS Specialist, at andrea.logan@maine.gov.