Coral Bay Smiles Earns Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Florida Awards

EAST FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Coral Bay Smiles, a leading dental practice in East Fort Lauderdale, has been honored with an Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Florida Awards. This recognition, voted on by the very patients they serve, underscores the practice’s commitment to delivering advanced dental care with a personal touch."We’re deeply honored to receive this recognition from our patients," said Dr. Grace Lopez, founder and lead dentist at Coral Bay Smiles. "This isn’t just an award—it’s a validation of our commitment to blending advanced technology with a personalized, patient-centered approach."The Best of Florida Awards, hosted by GuideToFlorida.com, celebrate businesses that go above and beyond in providing quality service. For Coral Bay Smiles, the award is particularly meaningful as it reflects the trust and satisfaction of the community they’ve worked tirelessly to serve.Dr. Lopez’s journey in dentistry is as impressive as it is diverse. After earning her credentials at Temple University, she expanded her expertise by training across the globe, from New York to Brazil, consistently seeking the latest advancements in dental care. Today, she brings that wealth of knowledge to Coral Bay Smiles, offering services such as iTero digital scanning, Invisalign, Plasma Rich Fibrin (PRF) treatments, and dental implants.Beyond cutting-edge technology, Coral Bay Smiles is distinguished by its holistic approach. Dr. Lopez and her team treat the whole person, recognizing the crucial link between oral health and overall well-being. The practice offers a variety of holistic services, including safe amalgam removal using the S.M.A.R.T protocol, ozone therapy, and DNA saliva testing, all designed to ensure that patients receive comprehensive care that respects both their bodies and the environment.The Honorable Mention in the 2024 Best of Florida Awards is a testament to the trust Coral Bay Smiles has earned in the Fort Lauderdale community. It’s not just about exceptional dental care—they’re recognized for the meaningful relationships they’ve built, the integrity they maintain, and the lives they’ve positively impacted.As they look to the future, Dr. Lopez and her team remain steadfast in their mission to provide dental care that not only improves smiles but also enriches lives. Whether patients need a routine check-up or a comprehensive smile makeover, Coral Bay Smiles is ready to partner with them on their journey to better health and well-being.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.