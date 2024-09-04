Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation Winners

Four award recipients helped advance Citizens Broadband Radio Service while fully protecting federal operations in the band

The Vanu Bose Award is an extremely prestigious award that is reserved for strictly those individuals whom have had a very large impact on wireless innovations and the mission of WInnForum” — Manuel Uhm, AMD

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wireless Innovation Forum announces winners of its annual Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation. This year’s winners are Elvira Pearce and Mike Mearns of the U.S. Navy, Keri Pasquini-Thompson of the Department of Defense, and Ed Drocella of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The four are receiving the prestigious award for providing policy or technical leadership in the development of new operating procedures that have enabled substantially greater spectrum access for commercial wireless systems in the U.S. Citizens Broadband Radio Service band while fully protecting incumbent operations by the Department of Defense.“The Vanu Bose Award is an extremely prestigious award that is reserved for strictly those individuals whom have had a very large impact on wireless innovations and the mission of WInnForum. There have been many innovations that enabled the first successful widespread deployment of spectrum sharing via CBRS, and it is our pleasure to recognize these four individuals that have been instrumental in providing critical insight to enable this great success,” said Chair of the Board of Directors, Manuel Uhm, of AMD.The Vanu Bose Award for Leadership in Wireless Innovation, named after the 2005 International Achievement winner the late Dr. Vanu Bose in honor of his leadership and ideals in driving innovation in the advanced wireless market, is presented to an individual, group of individuals, or organization that made especially significant contributions in furthering the global mission of the Wireless Innovation Forum.Recipients were nominated by Forum membership and approved by the Forum’s Board of Directors. The awards will be given to the recipients in a brief ceremony during the Forum’s CBRS Committee meeting at Google in Reston, Virginia, on September 10. The meeting will also host the kick off of the group’s Highly Dynamic Spectrum Sharing Task Group, announced recently.To view the Forum’s award winners from previous years, visit https://www.wirelessinnovation.org/sdr_achievement_awards # # #About the Wireless Innovation ForumEstablished in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org . Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Shure

