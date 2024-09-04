GLYNT.AI -- The Sustainability Data Company -- Announces SOC 1 Compliance and Trusted Data Reports

GLYNT.AI, Inc. has received SOC 1 attestation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GLYNT.AI , Inc. - The Sustainability Data Company - is pleased to announce it has received a SOC 1, Type 1 attestation with no exceptions. The company is also announcing Trusted Data Reports, a suite of reports for customers, partners and their auditors on data quality.The SOC-1, Type 1 audit is conducted annually by independent outside auditors and tests the effectiveness of GLYNT.AI’s internal controls, processes, and risk assessments. The SOC-1 audit results provide assurance to customers, partners and their independent auditors as to the effectiveness of GLYNT.AI’s control environment and data security.Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 1 Type 1 audit and examination enables potential and existing customers to build trust and confidence in the service performed and controls related to the services through a report by an independent CPA. SOC 1 Type 1 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures and operations have been formally reviewed.“We are delighted to achieve this milestone for the maturity of our sustainability data preparation system,” said Martha Amram, CEO. “With this SOC 1 certification, we are delivering sustainability data prepared as rigorously as financial data from a verified system. As anyone who has gone through SOX deployments knows, this milestone represents months of effort and many tasks that embed data quality controls at every turn. It is an accomplishment our entire team is proud of,” said Martha Amram, CEO.“In addition, we turned our compliance and audit-readiness into a reporting system for customers, using the SOC 1 framework to build a library of Trusted Data Reports. Customers, partners and auditors can use reports on Chain of Custody, Data Accuracy, Data Gaps and more to demonstrate complete tracking and testing of their data in GLYNT.AI’s sustainability data preparation system. These reports save customers time, money and audit expense.”GLYNT.AI prepares sustainability data that flows seamlessly into the world’s leading software applications in sustainability and carbon accounting, and the company’s sustainability data services can be purchased on Salesforce AppExchange, AWS Marketplace, Microsoft Azure Marketplace, and through Ebusiness Strategies LLC (for IBMTRIRIGA and IBM Envizi.)To learn more about GLYNT.AI’s sustainability data preparation services and our Trusted Data Reports, please contact sales@glynt.ai.About GLYNT.AIGLYNT.AI is The Sustainability Data Company, and prepares investor-grade sustainability data for finance and sustainability teams around the world. Our accurate, complete and audit-ready data enables reporting, operational efficiencies and access to financial capital. With purpose-built machine learning, GLYNT is the single automated solution for water, waste, energy and emissions data at SOC 1 (SOX) compliance levels. Get the sustainability data job done with confidence. Learn more at https://glynt.ai/

