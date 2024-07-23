GLYNT.AI Announces Net Zero Hero for Salesforce Net Zero Cloud
Sustainability data from GLYNT.AI is accurate, automated and audit-ready, accelerating the value of Salesforce Net Zero Cloud
GLYNT.AI unlocks the sustainability data stream, so that every Salesforce customer can be a force for good, a Net Zero Hero.”MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GLYNT.AI, a leading provider of investor-grade sustainability data for businesses around the globe, announced today the availability of Net Zero Hero on the Salesforce AppExchange. Sustainability and finance teams can now obtain accurate, audit-ready data on energy, water, waste and emissions from GLYNT.AI’s automated service, with first data delivered in one week and updates provided daily, weekly or monthly after that. No developer resources required.
Sustainability and finance teams today face a challenge in capturing, preparing, harmonizing and customizing key data on water, waste, energy and emissions -- and validating that it has been loaded correctly into Net Zero Cloud. Typically, input data is trapped in invoices and utility bills, buried in pages of detail, and difficult to extract and harmonize. Additionally, many current practices -- such as spreadsheets and manual data capture -- raise questions in assurance and audit reviews, while increasing audit costs. And every business faces budget pressures to get sustainability data prepared in a cost-effective manner without increasing headcount.
Net Zero Hero sustainability data services from GLYNT.AI prepares accurate, audit-ready sustainability data in a SOC 1 compliant system: Salesforce Net Zero Cloud customers receive sustainability data that is as rigorously prepared as financial data. Covering all types of input data -- including landlord invoices, data center invoices, sub-billing, summary bills, renewables, utility site logins, vehicle ledgers, and data files on direct emissions -- Net Zero Hero sustainability data services from GLYNT.AI plus Net Zero Cloud is a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses everywhere.
GLYNT.AI is an AI-First automated data preparation system. With years of experience, and deep expertise in sustainability, finance, data, and AI, GLYNT.AI has one focus: automated and accurate sustainability data. In a free trial or onboarding, the system delivers first data in the first week, and quickly ramps up production-grade deliveries after that. As a data service with customization options that automatically loads into Net Zero Cloud, GLYNT.AI typically delivers more than 80% cost savings over current systems.
“We are delighted to partner with GLYNT.AI on Net Zero Hero, " said Jeff Stienke, CEO of Third Eye Consulting, a premiere Salesforce Summit Partner. “Our clients will benefit from the automated system and streamlined implementation. Net Zero Hero breaks the data bottleneck, bringing costs down and simplifying the deployment of Net Zero Cloud. Our clients have been looking for the expertise on data, sustainability and finance that GLYNT.AI has put into Net Zero Hero.”
“Salesforce has a long-standing commitment to sustainability, and we’re excited to add Net Zero Hero data services to Salesforce AppExchange.” said Martha Amram, Ph.D, CEO of GLYNT.AI. “GLYNT.AI unlocks the sustainability data stream, so that every Salesforce customer can be a force for good, a Net Zero Hero. And looking ahead, we’ve built in audit-readiness and AI-readiness into the offering, delivering Trusted Data for Trusted AI.”
The GLYNT.AI offers three bundles on the Salesforce AppExchange:
-- Net Zero Hero Starter -- Perfect for customers using Net Zero Cloud Starter with automated data services for energy and emissions.
-- Net Zero Hero Growth -- Perfect for customers using Net Zero Cloud Growth with automated data services for energy, water, waste and emissions. Optional professional service add-on. Customization included.
-- Net Zero Hero Enterprise -- Best for customers using Net Zero Cloud Growth who are also engaging with a solutions integration service for strategic alignment and more extensive customization. Add GLYNT.AI’s Net Zero Hero data service to speed deployment schedules.
Net Zero Hero is also available for a 30-day trial, in coordination with Salesforce. See your own data in Net Zero Cloud in the first week.
Net Zero Hero Sustainability Data from GLYNT.AI is currently available on the App Exchange at: Net Zero Hero of the Salesforce AppExchange
Learn more about the complete solution of Net Zero Hero + Net Zero Cloud at: https://glynt.ai/salesforce/
About GLYNT.AI
GLYNT.AI is The Sustainability Data Company, and prepares investor-grade sustainability data for finance and sustainability teams around the world. Our accurate, complete and audit-ready data enables reporting, operational efficiencies and access to financial capital. With purpose-built machine learning, GLYNT is the single automated solution for water, waste, energy and emissions data at SOC 1/SOX compliance levels. Get the sustainability data job done with confidence. Learn more at glynt.ai
