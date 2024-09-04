Tracy Teuscher Selected As Marquis Who's Who Honoree

Tracy L. Teuscher, MS, APR, OCVN Marquis Who's Who Honoree Badge The Buzz Maker Public Relations

Recognized for Excellence in Public Relations and Leadership

MASSILLON, OH, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marquis Who’s Who® has announced the selection of Tracy L. Teuscher, MS, APR, OCVN, as a Who’s Who in America® biographical honoree. Inclusion is limited to individuals who possess professional integrity, demonstrate outstanding achievement in their respective fields, and have made innumerable contributions to society as a whole. With a distinguished career spanning more than 25 years, including nearly 20 years as the founder and president of The Buzz Maker®, Teuscher has established herself as a leader in her profession and the community.

“Earning a place among the Marquis Who’s Who is a profound honor,” said Tracy Teuscher, founder and president of The Buzz Maker. “I am deeply humbled by this recognition and am grateful for the opportunity to serve the community and the environment as a communicator.”

An accredited member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA), Teuscher has earned the esteemed PRSA Tom Duke Public Relations Excellence Award. The award commemorates the achievements of a public relations professional who has demonstrated outstanding contributions to the profession through excellence, accomplished community involvement, and skillful leadership. Teuscher’s volunteer service to nonprofit, civic, and conservation organizations, as well as schools, colleges, and small business development centers, is remarkable.

Additionally, Teuscher is the founder of Save Ohio Bees™, a nonprofit organization dedicated to restoring pollinator habitat, funding conservation, and providing educational resources to the community. She is an environmental champion and noted conservation educator whose presentations have been featured by the Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Wilderness Center, Chef’s Garden, and Climate and Justice Teach-in.

“Tracy has leveraged her expertise to engage community members, conservation organizations, and beneficiary partners,” said Anne Young, MA, Save Ohio Bees board member. “Many environmental nonprofits struggle to interpret scientific findings in a relatable way. Tracy has the ability to build coalition and inspire collective action on behalf of native bees and other pollinators, and her contributions have been invaluable.”

Teuscher holds an MS in Environmental Studies from Prescott College and a BA in Psychology and a Minor in Music from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She is Accredited in Public Relations (APR) through PRSA and is a certified negotiator, naturalist, and ecotherapist.

The Buzz Maker is an award-winning public relations agency in Ohio specializing in strategic communications, consulting, and branding. Since 2005, the agency has been a woman-owned business serving small and medium-sized businesses and nonprofit organizations. Recognized among top public relations agencies in Ohio, The Buzz Maker’s mission is to help brands, communities, and the environment flourish.

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who’s Who in America®, Marquis Who’s Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion, and entertainment. Who’s Who in America remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians, and executive search firms around the world.

