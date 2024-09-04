Sebastian James Ruled The Summer With His Single "When We Were Young"

Sebastian James

"When We Were Young" captures the feelings of first love, fast cars and experiencing the world through the rosy colored lens of yesteryear.

Somewhere in between Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and Kid Rock, James’ latest single manages to stay authentic, genuine, distinctive, and proves to create a rock n’ roll touch of its own.” — Skope Magazine. Com

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- It's been a very successful summer for new artist, Sebastian James!Transforming his memories into music Sebastian James’ second single, "When We Were Young,” performed really well on the Billboard Adult Contemporary Chart , iHeart Radio Adult Contemporary Chart, and the Mediabase Top 40 Chart . The song captures the feelings of first love, fast cars and experiencing the world through the rosy colored lens of yesteryear. The sweet sentimentality of the song has captivated the country. "When We Were Young" has inspired it's own dance and Sebastian himself made an appearance at Guitars and Cadillacs to embrace the spirit of camaraderie and freedom expressed within the video.Here's what the critics are saying, "The American singer, songwriter, and musician from Kansas City, Missouri strikes the rock n’ roll scene again with a bright and optimistic track. “When We Were Young” is an extraordinary single where the late 80’s and the early 2000’s seem to intelligently collide, yet managing to stay perfectly fresh. Somewhere in between Bon Jovi, Aerosmith, and Kid Rock, James’ latest single manages to stay authentic, genuine, distinctive, and proves to create a rock n’ roll touch of its own."-Skope Magazine“Music, like smells, helps keep images of your past life and pleasure. This new song is just a reminder to all of you who had a great childhood. Whatever life brings, you can still have those great moments.”-The Metalmag.comFor more information on Sebastian James and"When We Were Young" contact Zenobia Simmons and visit the Tungsten Records website.About Sebastian James:2024 will bring Sebastian James to the world stage with his highly anticipated solo album, Old School Cool, slated for release this fall on Tungsten Records, an independent label that James co-founded. The album was mastered by Dave Collins, a Grammy Award winning,mastering engineer who's worked with a laundry list of iconic superstars; Black Sabbath, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen, Metallica and many more. Holding true to its name, the magic of Old School Cool is derived from the vintage approach that James followed when creating the record.Sebastian James’ first single, American Made is the anthem of the summer! It’s sweeping the nation, getting heavy airplay in Sebastian's hometown of Kansas City, MO. The song reached #39 on the Top 40 Mediabase Chart. In regular rotation on radio stations across the country and the video reached #1 on the California Music Channel and over 35k organic streams on Spotify. Sebastian has been doing interviews at college, commercial and talk radio stations. He discusses the way that his humble, Midwestern upbringing heavily influences his music and his life. Sebastian's music can be described as a nostalgic mix of classic Rock, sprinkled with Country overtones wrapped in the catchiness of a Pop chorus. "American Made" reminds us that we can embrace our uniqueness while rejoicing in a shared love of family and unity.

When We Were Young

