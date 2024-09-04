World Geothermal Energy Day Spotlights Renewable Power in Houston
Buy your ticket today!
We are excited to create an opportunity for the public to interact with leaders in the geothermal industry. We welcome everyone to join us for this special celebration and purchase tickets to attend.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WorldGeothermalEnergyDay.org is thrilled to announce the celebration of this year’s World Geothermal Energy Day on October 17th, 2024. This annual event is a global celebration, honoring the remarkable contributions of geothermal energy systems and highlighting their profound impact on communities worldwide.
— Analiese Andersen
This year, MicroSeismic and its geothermal service division, MicroThermal Energy, proudly serve as the executive flagship sponsor. They are hosting a special event in Houston at Karbach Brewery to raise awareness and celebrate the achievements in geothermal energy.
MicroThermal Energy applies MicroSeismic’s years of experience as a global leader in hydraulic stimulation monitoring towards geothermal projects. MicroSeismic’s advanced engineering analysis can quantify the success of geothermal stimulation used in enhanced geothermal system (EGS) projects and give tangible insights to improve heat-rock connectivity on future injector/producer groupings. The scalable data acquisition and analysis can be applied to various types of geothermal including hydrothermal systems and thermal energy storage.
On October 17th, WorldGeothermalEnergyDay.org will spotlight key geothermal projects and individuals globally through events. MicroSeismic’s event in Houston will help showcase the progress geothermal has made in Texas and worldwide, by providing an opportunity for the public to interact with the geothermal community and to recognize the accomplishments that have been made so far.
Join us in celebrating World Geothermal Energy Day 2024 and recognizing the power of geothermal energy in shaping a sustainable future.
Buy your ticket today for October 17th at Karbach Brewery!
#WorldGeothermalEnergyDay
Monica Vrana and Analiese Andersen
Chief Marketing Officer & MicroThermal Energy Executive
mvrana@microseismic.com
aanersen@microseismic.com
281-804-3557
WorldGeothermalEnergyDay.org
Jim Scherrer and Steve Krug
director@WorldGeothermalEnergyDay.org
610-793-4600
Monica Vrana
MicroSeismic, Inc.
+1 281-804-3557
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
World Geothermal Energy Day - October 17th
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.