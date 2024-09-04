Maine Educators Named Lead Co-Regulators to Support Phase 2 with The Regulated Classroom™

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) and The Regulated Classroom (TRC) have named co-regulators to support educators across the state to support wellbeing and create safe and welcoming classrooms.

The first phase of the partnership included two-day training workshops specifically designed to enable educators to support staff in decreasing educator and student stress in the classroom through the application of the TRC™ framework. When phase 1 wraps up in September 2024, approximately 1,200 Maine educators will have attended Train-the-Trainer events hosted across the state.

Phase 2 introduces the sustainability of the TRC™ framework by providing additional training to a group of educators who completed Phase 1. These educators, the Lead Co-Regulators, will provide regional support to educators in implementing the TRC framework. The first TRC™ Lead Co-Regulators Workshop was held during the Maine DOE’s Annual Educator Summit.

The response to TRC™ training sessions from Maine educators was overwhelmingly positive, but many trainers found they needed more support. The success of the first phase of the partnership is evidenced in participants’ expressions of renewed faith that they can be successful in the classroom. The challenges educators face on a daily basis have been compounded in the wake of the pandemic. The right tools, resources, and supports have made a positive difference for educators.

The sustainability project establishes nine regional cohorts of educators who will, together, participate in a Community of Practice (CoP), providing in-person opportunities to share successes and brainstorm strategies to meet the challenges of practice. The intention of the CoP is to provide a continued framework of support for the new Lead Co-Regulators (LCR) working internally to support and train their colleagues throughout the schools of Maine in the TRC™ framework. Lead Co-Regulators were chosen through an application process occurring in late July. The intent was for each Superintendent Region to have two co-leaders from the region; however, due to the short turnaround of the application process and mandatory attendance at the August 8th training, some co-leads will be traveling to alternate regions, providing support for all nine regions.

Maine’s Lead Co-Regulators (LCR)

All previously trained educators are invited to participate in three regional in-person CoPs. Lead Co-Regulators and the Maine DOE Events Calendar will notify them of those sessions.

Please complete this brief form to be included in the regional list serve: Complete THIS Interest Form!