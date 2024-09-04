Mirin Market Is Projected to Grow US$ 425.03 Million and Expanding at 5.7% CAGR Forecast Period 2024-2032

Mirin Market

The increasing presence of Japanese restaurants and demand for premium and health-conscious mirin varieties are augmenting the mirin market growth.

The growth of e-commerce, which offers the convenience of online shopping and a variety of food products, supports the rising adoption of Mirin.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 5.7% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 2024 𝐭𝐨 2032, 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐬𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 258.30 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2023 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 272.17 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 2024 𝐭𝐨 𝐔𝐒𝐃 425.03 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:Mirin is a light, sweet rice wine used in Japanese cooking. It’s similar to sake but has high sugar and low alcohol content. Its making process involves the fermentation of a combination of steamed mochi rice, koji (fermented rice), and shochu for 1 to 2 months. Mirin is available in three types, including Aji-mirin, Hon-mirin, and Shio-mirin. Each gives a unique oomph to recipes.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥.• By type, the market is segmented into Aji-mirin and Hon-mirin. The Aji-mirin segment holds the largest share because they are easily available and affordable.• By application, the commercial segment dominates the market owing to increasing consumption of mirin in restaurants, hotels, and food service establishments.• By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment lead the market, offering a variety of food products, including mirin.Regional Insights:Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue mirin market in 2023, which can be attributed to appreciation for Japanese cuisine and significant mirin consumption in countries like Japan, China, and South Korea. The market is also experiencing high growth in Asia Pacific due to the rising popularity of Asian cuisine globally, the expansion of food service sectors, and a surge in interest in authentic cooking ingredients.𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:Key companies are innovating their product lines to cater to rising consumer demand for authentic and premium ingredients. The competitive dynamics of this market are shaped by trends among companies such as Kikkoman and Mizkan of expanding into online sales channels to stand out in competitive rivalry and explore new distribution methods to improve market reach.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:• Kikkoman Corporation• Mizkan Holdings• Yamasa Corporation• Takara Shuzo Co., Ltd.• Ohsawa Japan• Marukin Shoyu Co., Ltd.• Suzuya Co., Ltd.• Shoda Shoyu Co., Ltd.• Maruzen Showa Co., Ltd.• Shinkichi Kogyo Co., Ltd.• Lee Kum Kee• Aji-No-Moto Co., Ltd.• Nakano Vinegar Co., Ltd.• Sun Noodles, Inc.• San-J International, Inc.𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:• Growing consumer interest in authentic Japanese cuisine and the rising popularity of Asian culinary traditions.• The growth of Japanese restaurants and food products across the globe.• The rising health-conscious consumers are seeking food made with natural and less processed ingredients, which drives the demand for mirin.• Availability of innovative variations of mirin, such as reduced-sugar and premium variants, through channels such as online grocery platforms and specialty stores.• Constant offering by key companies of high-quality, less processed mirin options drives the mirin market sales.• The growth of e-commerce platforms and specialty food retailers, which makes it easier for home cooks to access high-quality mirin products, further propels the market growth.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:• Aji-mirin• Hon-mirin𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:• Residential• Commercial𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥:• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets• Convenience Stores• Online𝐌𝐢𝐫𝐢𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤, 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Vietnamo Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:𝐁𝐮𝐛𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐌𝐢𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐢𝐩𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐅𝐥𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐕𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐁𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐝𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.