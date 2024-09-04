IAM strengthens clearing of drainage pipes and road tree maintenance in response to unstable weather

MACAU, September 4 - According to the information of Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, a low pressure area to the east of the Philippines has developed into a tropical cyclone and it is expected to cause unstable weather to Macao. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has strengthened the clearance of sewers and sent more staff to check the drainage network and pump stations and clear the drainage pipes in flood-prone areas. In addition, IAM has also reinforced the inspection of trees in public places in the various districts and carried out pruning, maintenance and reinforcement of trees to reduce the risk of collapse in heavy rainstorms, so as to ensure public safety.

IAM has continuously sent staff to check the sewers and catch pits in the various districts to ensure the drainage capacity of the public drainage network and coordinated staff and pumping vehicles to strengthen the clearing work of drainage pipes. About 157,000 metres of sewers have been cleared and catch pits have been cleared for over 20,000 times from January to August this year. Recently, drainage pipes in Praça das Portas do Cerco, Areia Preta district, Fai Chi Kei district, Inner Harbour district and Old Taipa Village district have been cleared, in particular the clearing of drainage pipes in locations where water is prone to accumulate. Furthermore, IAM also completed the diversion of drainage pipes in locations such as Praça das Portas do Cerco and Rua das Indústrias in Areia Preta, etc. and carried out the construction works in the downstream nodes of the drainage pipes in Avenida do Coronel Mesquita to improve the drainage capability of the drainage network during the summer holidays. During the time when the rainstorm signals and Tropical Cyclone No.8 signal is in effect, IAM immediately initiates the contingency mechanism to continuously monitor and safeguard the operation of the various drainage facilities. Contracted personnel also help to inspect the various districts and carry out emergency drainage works.

IAM tree maintenance staff continuously check the trees in the various districts and prune overly dense trees to reduce the weight and wind-prone area of the tree crowns, so as to lower the risk of trees falling. Owners and users of private courtyards and land should also check and follow up on trees regularly and adopt preventive measures to reduce the occurrence of accidents. IAM reminds the public to avoid entering wooded areas or staying under trees during windy and rainy periods and a few days afterwards, as there is a risk of falling branches when the trees are affected by external forces such as rain and wind. If the public find abnormalities about the growth and health of trees, they can report them to IAM through “IAM Connect” or the Civic Service Hotline 2833 7676.