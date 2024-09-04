Gauteng e-Government announces Work Exposure Learning Opportunities for South African students

The Gauteng Department of e-Government is pleased to announce the availability of Work Exposure Learning (WIL) opportunities for South African students. This initiative is aimed at students enrolled in graduate study programs through recognized Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) accredited by the Council for Higher Education (CHE).

To be eligible, students must be required to complete a WIL program as part of their academic curriculum.

Students interested in applying for the WIL program should submit their applications using the Z83 form obtainable from any Public Service Department and must accompanied by CV, a transcript of academic record, confirmation letter from relevant HEI, and Identity Document.

Applications are open to South African students aged between 18 and 35 who are currently pursuing a B Degree or National Diploma at NQF Level 6 in any of the following fields:

Computer science/ Informatic / Information Technology/ Network Engineering /

Human resource Management/ Labour Relations/Management of Training/Organisational Design

Financial management/ Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Media studies/ Corporate Communications

Internal Audit and Risk Management

Please note that the Gauteng Department of e-Government will not offer any financial remuneration or incentives as part of the WIL program appointment. Selected candidates will enter a voluntary, non-remunerated short-term contract with the Department for a minimum of 40 hours. This contract is non-renewable but may be extended for a longer period as permitted by the HEI.

Applications close on 20 September 2024 and should be addressed to: The Director HRM No. 75 Fox Street, Gauteng Department of e-Government, Private Bag X12, Marshalltown, 2107

For more information contact:

Mr. Sithembiso Ndlovu

Cell: 072 183 8922

E-mail: sithembiso.ndlovu@gauteng.gov.za