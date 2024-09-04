Kerim Kfuri to launch new book at ASCM Connect 2024 Conference in Austin, Texas

Kerim Kfuri

Kerim Kfuri unveils 'Supply Chain Seesaw' at ASCM Conference, offering fresh insights and tools for navigating SCM's complexities.

"Supply Chain Seesaw" shares my decades of SCM experience, offering practical tools and insights to help navigate today’s supply chain challenges.” — Kerim Kfuri, Author of Supply Chain Seesaw: The Ups & Downs

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Passive Cedars LLC is thrilled to announce that Kerim Kfuri, seasoned industry veteran will be launching his book, " Supply Chain Seesaw : The Ups & Downs," at the ASCM CONNECT 2024 NA Conference. The event will take place at the Austin Convention Center from September 9-11, 2024.Kfuri, with over two decades of cross-border trade and Supply Chain Management (SCM) leadership experience, offers an invaluable resource for professionals, students, and newcomers alike in his new book."Supply Chain Seesaw" explores the dynamic and interconnected world of logistical components, drawing parallels to the balance between suppliers and customers. Kfuri's unique approach to supply chain management, inspired by his extensive practical leadership experience, shines through in this insightful and practical guide. For the first time, readers will be introduced to Kfuri’s three pillar quality control management system, Procurement, Production, Inventory (PPI) Pyramid diagrams, and his innovative supply chain socio-economic theory. These concepts are designed to explain and mitigate risks in mass production and SCM.The book is enriched with real-world examples from Kfuri’s career. It addresses pre-production nuances, the role of AI and machine learning, and other contemporary challenges and solutions in SCM. Kfuri's authoritative and applicable insights make this book a helpful tool for SCM approaches across various industries.The ASCM Connect conference promises to be a dynamic and educational experience, featuring over 70 expert-led education sessions and 12 focused learning tracks. Attendees at the conference will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Kerim Kfuri and get their copies of "Supply Chain Seesaw" signed. Join us at the Austin Convention Center from September 9-11, 2024, for an unforgettable experience in the world of supply chain.About the Author: Kerim Kfuri brings over 20 years of experience in cross-border trade and SCM leadership. His personal philosophy and practical leadership advice, coupled with his extensive sourcing background as the CEO of The Atlas Network, provide a unique perspective essential for navigating the complexities of SCM.Availability: "Supply Chain Seesaw: The Ups & Downs" is available for purchase on Amazon For more information about the book and to order your copy, visit Supply Chain Seesaw.For media inquiries, review copies, or interviews, please contact: Charlie Pesti

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.