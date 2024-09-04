C Squared appoints industry leader Serge Boudreau as VP Global Agency Partnerships

UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- London-based C Squared , the next-generation recruitment advertising marketplace, is proud to announce the appointment of Serge Boudreau as VP of Global Agency Partnerships, based out of Calgary, Canada.Boudreau has been in the Talent Acquisition space for over 20 years both as a practitioner, leading TA teams for some of Canada's most recognizable brands as well as in the job advertising space with senior roles at Careerbeacon, Workopolis and Indeed.Most recently he created and co-hosted the popular The Recruitment Flex podcast with over 350 episodes.“We are delighted to have such a high-profile industry leader like Serge join us and reinforce our belief that our technology is game-changing for the recruitment advertising industry” said Richard Collins, Co-Founder of C Squared. “Serge will be fundamental in building our relationships with Ad Agencies, programmatics and other TA tech providers globally, whilst joining the leadership team to help guide our strategy as we continue to grow rapidly”Boudreau stated "What drew me to C Squared is their bold approach to redefining recruitment advertising. They've built a platform that tackles one of the biggest challenges employers face today: the endless task of sifting through unqualified candidates. The way C Squared is uniquely positioned to solve this problem is not just innovative—it's genuinely exciting."Moving Recruitment Advertising close to the hire in a world of AIThe recruitment industry has long grappled with the challenges of quality and relevance in job applications. As AI adoption among jobseekers increases, the volume of low-intent and low-quality applications has surged, eroding trust and decreasing the effectiveness of traditional advertising models. C Squared’s technology addresses this issue head-on by focusing on quality over quantity, ensuring that only the most relevant candidates are delivered to employers.About C SquaredC Squared’s next generation technology creates an independent, autonomous and trusted marketplace for recruitment advertising in the age of AI.Our groundbreaking Exchange Traded Feeds (ETFs) powers the performance of Ad Agencies and Publishers by getting them closer to the hire, enabling them to deliver more qualified applicants and maximize their revenue.C Squared is free to join, simple to set up, and payment is based on success.Website: www.CSquaredTechnology.com For media enquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.