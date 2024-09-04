Olmedo HR by Luca Quintavalli Wins Silver in A' Vehicle, Transportation and Logistics Industry Awards

Olmedo HR

Innovative High Roof Accessible Vehicle Design Recognized for Excellence by Prestigious International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of vehicle design, has announced Olmedo HR by Luca Quintavalli as the Silver winner in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Olmedo HR within the vehicle industry, positioning it as a notable example of innovative design.Olmedo HR's award-winning design is highly relevant to current trends and needs within the vehicle industry. By creating a compact, aesthetically pleasing vehicle with exceptional accessibility in terms of interior and access spaces, Olmedo HR aligns with industry standards and advances practices related to inclusive design. This innovative solution offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, emphasizing utility and innovation in the field of accessible transportation.What sets Olmedo HR apart is its unique combination of space optimization, aesthetic appeal, and accessibility features. The design introduces a new construction principle that optimizes interior space while containing exterior dimensions through the integration of the roof and sides. This "HR" concept results in a proportionate line that significantly reduces the maximum exterior height without compromising functionality. Additionally, Olmedo HR incorporates engineering solutions like the innovative Twilling Twin Door and polarized windows to enhance ease of use, practicality, and passenger comfort.The recognition of Olmedo HR by the A' Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design Award serves as motivation for Olmedo's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in future projects. This achievement may inspire further exploration of inclusive design principles and accessible transportation solutions within the brand, fostering advancements that benefit both the industry and the diverse needs of passengers.Interested parties may learn more at:About Luca QuintavalliLuca Quintavalli, hailing from Italy, is a distinguished designer associated with Olmedo, a leading manufacturer of ambulances and special vehicles in Europe. With a strong focus on reconciling tradition and innovation, style and functionality, Quintavalli has played a key role in Olmedo's mission to redefine the canons of bodywork in the medical sector and disabled transport. His work embodies Olmedo's commitment to guaranteeing everyone the freedom to move.About Olmedo HrOlmedo HR is an innovative high roof accessible vehicle designed by Luca Quintavalli and presented by Olmedo. Based on the K9 Stellantis body, Olmedo HR features an unconventional concept derived from proven high roof technology. The vehicle aims to create space and accessibility suitable for a wide variety of missions, including transporting people with disabilities, without requiring modifications to the chassis or mechanical parts. Olmedo HR is designed to ensure compatibility with full electric versions, making it a versatile and future-proof solution in the field of accessible transportation.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in the Vehicle, Mobility and Transportation Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, vehicle industry experts, journalists, and academics. Winning designs are evaluated based on criteria such as innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functionality, safety measures, environmental impact, user comfort, technological integration, manufacturing feasibility, cost-effectiveness, market viability, ergonomic design, adaptability, space optimization, energy efficiency, durability, maintenance ease, branding, cultural relevance, inclusive design, and futuristic vision.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Organized across all industries, the competition welcomes entries from pioneering vehicle designers, inventive design agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential manufacturers worldwide. 