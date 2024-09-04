Moonlight at Night by Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design Studio Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

Moonlight at Night

Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design Studio's Moonlight at Night Receives Prestigious Silver A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the design industry, has announced Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design Studio 's Moonlight at Night as a Silver winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional quality and innovation of the Moonlight at Night design, positioning it as a notable contribution to the field of interior design.The Silver A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award holds significant relevance for the interior design industry and its stakeholders. By recognizing designs like Moonlight at Night, the award promotes excellence, innovation, and adherence to industry best practices. This recognition not only benefits the winning entity but also inspires other designers and brands to push the boundaries of creativity and functionality in their own projects.Moonlight at Night stands out for its unique integration of celestial elements into the interior space. The moon-shaped chandelier suspended in the central open area serves as a captivating focal point, while the carved cement sculpture techniques on the main wall of the TV area and master bedroom add a distinctive lunar atmosphere. The use of reflective materials further enhances the mysterious beauty of the moon, creating a cohesive and immersive experience throughout the room.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for Moonlight at Night is expected to have far-reaching implications for Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design Studio. This accolade validates their design philosophy and approach, potentially inspiring future projects that continue to push the boundaries of interior design. The award also serves as a motivation for the studio's team to maintain their commitment to excellence and innovation in their forthcoming endeavors.Moonlight at Night was brought to life by the talented team at Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design Studio, including Design Director Chin-Hsin Lin, Interior Designer Hsin-Chieh Lu, and Design Consultant Le-Szu Pai. Their collaboration and expertise were instrumental in creating this award-winning interior space.Interested parties may learn more about the Moonlight at Night design and its creators at:About Le Szu Pai - Zoom Interior Design StudioFounded in 2014, Zoom Interior Design Studio has emerged as a rising star in Taiwan's design community. The studio places a strong emphasis on space definition and client communication, translating client needs into functional features and details that are seamlessly integrated into the designed spaces. For brand clients, Zoom Interior Design Studio focuses on articulating the brand essence through a balance of materiality, styling, and functionality, creating designs that resonate with the client's corporate identity.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design. The selection process is rigorous, with entries blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an influential and expert jury panel comprising design professionals, interior industry professionals, journalists, academics, and designers. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and innovation.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly regarded competition that promotes excellence and innovation within the interior design industry. It attracts a diverse range of participants, including visionary designers, leading interior design agencies, innovative companies, renowned furniture manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this prestigious award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain international recognition, and be acknowledged for their superior design capabilities. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, organized across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested individuals can learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interiorsawards.com

